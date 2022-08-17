CCR (CCRO3): CEO Marco Cauduro’s departure is unexpected, but should not interfere with new projects, say analysts

CCR (CCRO3) informed that Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro presented yesterday (16) his letter of resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer, after holding the position for two and a half years, citing personal reasons.

According to a statement, Cauduro will assist CCR in the transition process, which the company says will begin immediately. The company will review internal and external candidates to assume the role of new CEO.

Under Cauduro’s command, the company added the RioSP (Dutra) highway concession, Lines 8 and 9, the South and Central blocks in the 6th round of airport concessions and the Pampulha airport. In the same period, the company signed contractual amendments for Autoban, carried out the rebalancing of ViaQuatro and the sale of TAS.

For analysts at Bradesco BBI and Credit Suisse, the unexpected resignation of the CEO is negative and should affect the shares of this Wednesday’s trading session (17).

In BBI’s assessment, the process should be completed in the second half of 2022, when it expects Votorantim and Itaúsa (ITSA4) to receive final approval to close the transaction for the acquisition of Andrade Gutierrez’s stake in the controlling block.

Finally, the company has a well-structured decision-making process for new investments, as it must be approved by the board of directors. The announcement must not interfere with the analysis of new projects.

The announcement came hours after the company announced that it would stay out of the seventh round of airport auctions, coordinated by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), which takes place next Thursday at B3.

