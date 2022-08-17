CCR CEO resigns

CCR (CCRO3) informed after the closing of the trading session this Tuesday, 16th, that Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro presented a letter of resignation from the position of CEO of the company.

“For personal reasons and duly aligned with the board of directors, Mr. Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro decided to resign from the position of Chief Executive Officer after exercising it for two and a half years, leaving as marks of his management the achievement of Dutra’s new contract (CCR RioSP), lines 8 and 9 of CPTM, the 15 airports of the 6th round and Pampulha airport”, highlighted CCR, also stating that, during its management, amendments were signed that resulted in the extension of Autoban’s concession period until December 2037, contractual rebalancing of ViaQuatro and the sale of TAS in the United States.

“These accomplishments have added relevant value to the transformations carried out in the company over the last 4 years”.

CCR reported that it immediately started a transition period, coordinated by the board of directors, and the succession process by evaluating internal talent and market candidates.

