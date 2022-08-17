celebrities trying to take a place in politics

The 2022 elections are closer than ever and there is already a select group of celebrities looking for a spot in Brazilian politics. The practice has been known for decades and personalities such as sedge and the former player Romario did well in the positions they held. This year, the highlight goes to names like Sarah pontiuswho has just announced her candidacy as a state deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Another name that also enters the dispute is Silmara Miranda, former dancer of “É o Tchan”. The blonde is a member of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and must run as a federal deputy for the Federal District. in speeches, Silmara supports and encourages the candidacy of women in politics and recently, landed with Michelle Bolsonarofirst lady of the country.

Who is also interested in joining the Chamber of Deputies in Minas Gerais is the volleyball player Maurício Souza. On social media he spoke about the mission. “Represent miners in the Federal Chamber and fight for everything we believe in and we do not give up under any circumstances: God, country, family and freedom“, he stated.

Names like the former football coach, Joel Santanathe singer from Bahia little grandson,journalist Marcos Uchôa and actress Lucélia Santos also participate in the elections this year. Recently, singer Anitta took a political stand on social media and declared which presidential candidate she would vote for.