CFO says Suzano ‘is ready for when pulp price falls’ and talks about new plant and R$ 2 billion in share buyback

The war in Ukraine has restricted global pulp supply and pushed up pulp prices. commodity upwards, helping raw material producers, such as the Brazilian Suzano (SUZB3), which saw its net revenue grow 17% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

For Marcelo Bacci, the company’s CFO, the good performance was due not only to the high pulp price scenario, but also to the assertive decisions of the management of the company, such as raising funds beyond what was necessary in 2021, which meant that the company did not have to seek funds now, with higher interest rates.

Suzano is studying opening a new tissue in Espírito Santo and its CFO says that the current value of the share traded on B3 does not reflect the company’s good fundamentals, so, after having used about R$ 1 billion to buy back 20 million shares, the company is putting into practice a new buyback program of the same size as the previous one.

“Our net debt of US$10.5 billion has remained stable from year to year, even amid an investment program [projeto Cerrado] very strong, probably the biggest in the country, of more than R$ 3 billion”, he said. “We invested back in our business all the cash we generated this quarter. This also included some very important land acquisitions for the future of our business”, he added.

Suzano’s leverage (percentage ratio between net debt and operating cash flow measured by Ebitda, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) dropped to 2.3x in the second quarter of this year, against 3.3x a year earlier — the company has been reducing this indicator since the acquisition of Fibria, in 2018.

“We are now discussing the possibility of building a new tissue in Espírito Santo, which is a business that must, that can be announced in the coming months. And we are also launching Suzano Venture, which is a project in which we are going to invest US$ 70 million in new businesses”, said the executive. “We are in a cyclical market. The price of pulp is very high, it will probably fall at some point, but we believe that we are in the middle of a positive cycle that will continue for some time.”

Bacci also spoke about the new pulp mill in Mato Grosso do Sul, cost cutting, the breakdown of revenue in dollars and the hedge of the company, in addition to the possibility of mergers and acquisitions, shareholder remuneration and ESG policy (environment, sustainability and governance). Watch the full live above, or Click here.

