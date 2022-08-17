Check out the best cheap franchises to start a business

Putting together a sum of money to form an initial capital and start investing in something that is related to your tastes can be very advantageous. Among the benefits are control and considerable financial gains. In this case, looking for a franchise is even better, because you can acquire a business model that has already been tested.

The franchisee’s brand also has a certain relevance and visibility, by having the recognition of the conquered audience. That experience is one of the key factors in a successful franchise. Check your skills and preferences, carefully review the letter presenting the contract information, and start planning a venture.

Next, see some franchises to start profiting safely later this year

My Quitandinha

Autonomous mini markets that work 24 hours a day.

Initial investment: R$ 42 thousand.

Return: 10 to 18 months.

boali

Kiosks and physical healthy food stores.

Initial investment: R$ 105 thousand.

Return: up to 18 months.



cake house

Homemade cake stores.

Initial investment: R$ 95 thousand.

Return: up to 24 months.



Mr. fit

Network of healthy meals for those who practice physical activity.

Initial investment: R$ 6 thousand.

Return: 4 to 12 months.

Poke Menu

Dark kitchen for fresh food with vegan and vegetarian options.

Initial investment: R$ 65 thousand.

Return: 9 to 15 months.



Sterna Café

Another business that works for delivery and express coffee preparation.

Initial investment: R$ 89,750.

Payback: 18 to 36 months.



Juices S/A

Healthy food franchise, with a menu full of natural dishes options.

Initial investment: R$ 105 thousand + franchise fee.

Payback: 22 to 30 months.





yogoberry

Establishment that offers frozen yogurt and side dishes.

Initial investment: R$ 105 thousand.

Return: 18 to 24 months.

Green Nation Network

Natural product stores focused on healthy habits.

Initial investment: R$ 11,900.

Return: 6 to 16 months.

Coxinha in the Pot

Machine that makes coxinha and other snacks.

Initial investment: R$ 65 thousand.

Return: up to 18 months.



slimming

Franchise that specializes in aesthetic treatments focused on weight loss, such as detox, reindox, redox and balance.

Initial investment: R$ 100 thousand.

Return: 6 to 12 months.



Yes! cosmetics

Perfumery that unites products and body care, in capsule format and complete structure.

Initial investment: R$ 70 thousand.

Return: 15 to 180 months.



botocenter

Aesthetic points for audiences B and C, offering botulinum toxin with accessibility.

Initial investment: R$ 97 thousand.



Home Angels

Network of caregivers for the elderly, adults and children, focused on care and safety.

Initial investment: R$ 45 thousand to R$ 89 thousand.

Return: from 12 months.



UltraEco

Vehicle dry-cleaning station made from wax.

Initial investment: R$ 15,500.

Return: 6 to 18 months.



