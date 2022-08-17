Check out the best cheap franchises to start a business

Putting together a sum of money to form an initial capital and start investing in something that is related to your tastes can be very advantageous. Among the benefits are control and considerable financial gains. In this case, looking for a franchise is even better, because you can acquire a business model that has already been tested.
The franchisee’s brand also has a certain relevance and visibility, by having the recognition of the conquered audience. That experience is one of the key factors in a successful franchise. Check your skills and preferences, carefully review the letter presenting the contract information, and start planning a venture.
Next, see some franchises to start profiting safely later this year
My Quitandinha
Autonomous mini markets that work 24 hours a day.
Initial investment: R$ 42 thousand.
Return: 10 to 18 months.
boali
Kiosks and physical healthy food stores.
Initial investment: R$ 105 thousand.
Return: up to 18 months.
cake house
Homemade cake stores.
Initial investment: R$ 95 thousand.
Return: up to 24 months.
Mr. fit
Network of healthy meals for those who practice physical activity.
Initial investment: R$ 6 thousand.
Return: 4 to 12 months.
Poke Menu
Dark kitchen for fresh food with vegan and vegetarian options.
Initial investment: R$ 65 thousand.
Return: 9 to 15 months.
Sterna Café
Another business that works for delivery and express coffee preparation.
Initial investment: R$ 89,750.
Payback: 18 to 36 months.
Juices S/A
Healthy food franchise, with a menu full of natural dishes options.
Initial investment: R$ 105 thousand + franchise fee.
Payback: 22 to 30 months.
yogoberry
Establishment that offers frozen yogurt and side dishes.
Initial investment: R$ 105 thousand.
Return: 18 to 24 months.
Green Nation Network
Natural product stores focused on healthy habits.
Initial investment: R$ 11,900.
Return: 6 to 16 months.
Coxinha in the Pot
Machine that makes coxinha and other snacks.
Initial investment: R$ 65 thousand.
Return: up to 18 months.
slimming
Franchise that specializes in aesthetic treatments focused on weight loss, such as detox, reindox, redox and balance.
Initial investment: R$ 100 thousand.
Return: 6 to 12 months.
Yes! cosmetics
Perfumery that unites products and body care, in capsule format and complete structure.
Initial investment: R$ 70 thousand.
Return: 15 to 180 months.
botocenter
Aesthetic points for audiences B and C, offering botulinum toxin with accessibility.
Initial investment: R$ 97 thousand.
Home Angels
Network of caregivers for the elderly, adults and children, focused on care and safety.
Initial investment: R$ 45 thousand to R$ 89 thousand.
Return: from 12 months.
UltraEco
Vehicle dry-cleaning station made from wax.
Initial investment: R$ 15,500.
Return: 6 to 18 months.