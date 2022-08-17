Check out the foods that make people even more productive

In general, the association between caffeine and mood is correct, so it is no coincidence that many supplements aimed at physical performance contain this substance in their formula.

However, in excess can be harmful and cause anxiety in those who face certain psychological conditions. Despite this, there are other foods that have the function of boosting your metabolism.

The more natural and healthy products you consume, the better for prioritizing health care. In this way, always observe the ingredients of processed foods, seeking to understand which ingredients are present in their constitution.

Calories are important, however, the amount of nutrients is one of the main factors when evaluating a truly protein product.

See which foods can boost your concentration in everyday life

100% cocoa chocolate

Cocoa is a fruit that has flavonoids, responsible for the production of antioxidants. In this way, it strengthens the immune system and also guarantees good doses of hormones related to satisfaction, reducing the lack of mood.

fatty fish

Fish with good fat provide the body with omega 3, one of the elements that prevent premature aging. So salmon and tuna are excellent foods to provide a natural source of this memory-boosting substance.

Turmeric

Lately many people have been adding a morning shot of a mixture with turmeric because it helps to keep the body strong by fighting disease.

Peanuts and oilseeds

Nuts, almonds, peanuts and other oilseeds are excellent sources of good fat, which help maintain good levels of concentration due to the properties that help regulate the intestine, considered the second brain.



dark vegetables

Dark greens feature iron and other B vitamins, which are essential to ensure that all nerve endings work properly. Everyone depends on this factor in the learning process.



