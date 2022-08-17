Check out the three options to watch the match between Corinthians and Atltico-GO for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians enters the field on Wednesday night, at 21:30, to face Atlético-GO for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel will be played at Neo Química Arena and has three transmission options.

To watch the Corinthians match, the first option of transmission is on open TV. THE Rede Globo broadcasts the duel exclusively. In it, the narration will be by Cléber Machado while the comments will be by Ricardinho, Caio Ribeiro and Salvio Spinola.

The other two options to follow the match are in the Premierewhich works like pay-per-view, and in SportTV, on closed TV. The two channels will broadcast throughout Brazil and the narration, in both, will be by Milton Leite with comments by Maurício Noriega, Richarlyson and PC Oliveira.

There is still the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8pm, an hour and a half before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live starts at 17:00;

Corinthians enters the field looking to reverse a two-goal difference. In the first duel, Timão was defeated 2-0 by Atlético-GO, which now has the advantage of losing by up to a goal difference that still manages to qualify. The classified of the confrontation advances to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and faces whoever passes the duel between Fluminense and Fortaleza.

