Check the agenda of candidates for the government of SP for the start of the campaign

Main candidates for the election of the government of the State of São Paulo



In Sao Paulothe electoral campaign for the state government is already on the streets and officially starts this Tuesday, 16th. The candidate for reelection Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) participates in a morning walk in downtown São Paulo. In a post on social media on Monday, 15th, Garcia wrote: “Paulistas will have what they deserve: respect and humility. I went through almost every area of ​​government and that’s why I’m here to protect São Paulo from this political war, guarantee everyone’s achievements and change what doesn’t work”. Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) will not do hand-to-hand activities on the first day and will participate in a sabbath with the press. The great act to start the campaign will be on Thursday, 18, when the former Minister of Infrastructure will participate in a motorcycle ride with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in São José dos Campos.

On the eve of the official opening day of the campaigns, Fernando Haddad (EN) was in an open class at the University of São Paulo alongside the former president Squid (EN). “We know how much this institution, which has always been very elitist, very elitist. I didn’t have a black colleague at the Largo São Francisco Law School. And today, I even see this institution changing, more slowly than it should, but certainly following the example of the federal government under President Lula”. Elvis Cesar (PDT) participates in a walk, at 7 am this Monday, in the East Zone of the capital, together with Ciro Gomes (PDT). Vinicius Poit (Novo) walks through the streets of Jardim Maria Luiza, in the South Zone, next to Felipe D’Ávila (Young). Altino Júnior (PSTU) starts the campaign with a leaflet in Largo da Concórdia, downtown São Paulo. Edson Dorta (PCO) fulfills internal agenda at party headquarters. Gabriel Colombo (PCB) participates in an event at USP. Carol Vigliar (UP) did not disclose an agenda.

