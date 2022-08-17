Check the positions offered and send your CV

Jobs at Coca-Cola? That’s right, Coca-Cola FEMSA is looking for professionals from various sectors and training levels to be part of its team of collaborators. Namely, the largest public bottler of branded products has 100 job openings at the moment, distributed in 2 Brazilian states.

The company offers a salary compatible with the role, plus benefits such as: Medical and Dental Assistance; Profit sharing; Life insurance; Food and Transport voucher; and others. Has interest? Then, learn more about it.

New Coca-Cola Job Opportunities

Have you ever thought about getting a job at Coca-Cola? Well, Coca-Cola FEMSA is looking for new professionals to be part of its staff. The chances are to work in different sectors, with opportunities for all levels of education (Elementary, High, Technical and Higher Education).

There are 100 job openings at the moment in 2 Brazilian states: São Paulo (SP) and Rio Grande do Sul (RS). In this sense, there are opportunities for the Sales Promoter positions; Operational Assistant; Seller; Assistant (Billing, Logistics), and others.

The company, which offers a salary compatible with the role, also has a series of benefits. The required education varies according to the position, ranging from elementary school to high school. In addition, some roles require 1 to 3 years prior experience.

Registrations

Therefore, if you are interested and want to obtain more information about the advertised vacancies and apply for one of them, visit the InfoJobs website (https://bityli.com/hSPVOvR). There you can find the ad with all the relevant details about the position.

But, if you are within the company’s requirements, just register your CV at: https://bityli.com/nPfNgMl. But don’t forget to fill in all the requested data. Good luck and don’t waste time!

About the company

For those who don’t know, Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil is the company responsible for the production and distribution of more than 100 beverage brands such as Beers, Coca-Colas, Fanta, Sprite, Powerade, Distillates, Energetics, Monster, Juices Del Valle, Schweppes , Crystal Water, Matte Leão and Ades. In addition, there is also a varied portfolio of products from other partners.

Finally, the company’s data draw a lot of attention. That’s because there are more than 20,000 employees, with 10 factories and 43 distribution centers. In this way, Colca-COLa FEMSA Brasil serves more than 88 million consumers in 395 thousand points of sale that, day after day, move company resources.

