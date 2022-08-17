Check the results of Lotofácil 2600 and Dupla Sena 2405 this Tuesday (16/8)

posted on 8/16/2022 7:51 PM / updated on 8/16/2022 8:38 PM

On Tuesday night (8/16), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5925 contests; Lotofácil’s 2600; the 2405 of the Dupla Seine; the 1822 of Timemania and the 643 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
  • LOTOFÁCIL | TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 9.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 14-36-42-47-67.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-12-15-29-33-40 in the first draw; 01-08-12-29-38-42 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 3 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 1 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-06-07-10-14-16-26. Lucky month is February.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 3.5 million, presented the following result: 02-14-21-32-53-69-72. The heart team is the Mirasolfrom Sao Paulo.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 5 million to those who match the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-05-07-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-18-22-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

