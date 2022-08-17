China announces deployment of troops to Russia | World

Amid heightened tensions with the United States, China announced on Wednesday (17) that it will send troops to Russia. According to Beijing, the military will participate in a joint exercise in the country.

The announcement was made by the Chinese Ministry of Defense. According to the ministry, troops from India, Belarus and Tajikistan will also take part in the exercises, which will take place on Russian territory as yet without a confirmed date.

China’s participation in the joint exercises “is unrelated to the current international and regional situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The exercises are part of an annual bilateral cooperation agreement, the ministry added. Similar joint Russian-led exercises involving China have been held in other years.

“The objective is to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of participating countries, increase the level of strategic collaboration between the parties and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats,” the statement said.

The announcement comes amid one of the most tense moments between the United States and China in recent years.

Tensions escalated last month when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan, which the Chinese government claims as part of its territory.

Beijing, therefore, considered the visit as a provocation by the US, which maintains a policy of ambiguity towards the island – Washington does not recognize Taiwan as independent but, at the same time, maintains relations with the local government.