China announces it will send troops to Russia

Chinese Defense Ministry said the decision is not associated with the current situation, but that it is a maneuver called Vostok 2022.

Ukrainian troops will participate in military exercises in Russia



The Ministry of Defense of China announced this Wednesday, 17th, that it will send troops to the Russia. The aim is to carry out joint military exercises with other countries, including India and Belarus, between August 30 and September 5. However, the ministry stated that China’s participation in the maneuvers, called Vostok 2022, “is not related to the current international and regional situation”, the ministry said in a statement, refuting an alleged link with the war in Ukraine or other conflicts. The exercises, which will take place in 13 military polygons, will involve, according to Russia, soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, the Chinese Army) and from India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries, as well as Russian ground and air troops. According to the Chinese Ministry, the exercises aim to deepen pragmatic cooperation between countries, improve the level of strategic collaboration between the parties and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats. That announcement comes two days after the Chinese army extended military activities around Taiwan in response to yet another US visit, this time by US congressmen, to the island, which China considers part of its territory. Despite saying that the activity carried out between the end of August and the beginning of September has nothing to do with the conflict in Eastern Europe, which has been going on since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, China did not condemn the attack.

