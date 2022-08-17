China is the country that consumes the most beer in the world; check the ranking

We all know that beer is the most common and popular alcoholic beverage in the world. There are many countries that produce and sell this delicacy. However, there is also a classification of the countries that consume it the most. A study showed that China is the country that consumes the most beer in the world! Did you know about this one? I bet you thought Brazil would lead the rankings, didn’t you? But we are not left behind! Check out the article and learn more.

Graph provides data on world beer consumption

A chart created by the Visual Capitalist team shows which countries consume the most beer. They analyzed data from Kirin, which revealed that worldwide beer consumption in 2020 was projected at 177.50 million kiloliters, down 6.7% from the previous year and the first drop in three years.

Ranking of the top 4 countries that consume the most beer

China with 36.088 million kiloliters;

United States with 24.105 million kiloliters;

Brazil with 13.847 million kiloliters;

Russia with 8.646 million kiloliters.

The main conclusions of this study are:

For 18 years, China has been responsible for the world’s beer consumption. But in the previous year, the country’s consumption fell by 8%;

With 13.60% of the world’s beer consumption, the United States ranks second, behind only Brazil (7.80%), Russia (4.90%), Mexico (4.70%) and Germany (4. 40%);

The Czech Republic is the country that consumes the most beer per capita, with an estimated 181.9 liters each. Thus, it makes this the 28th year in a row that he has held the top spot.

The 4 most consumed beer brands in the world

In addition to knowing which country consumes the most beer in the world, check out which are the favorite brands!

You may never have tried the Chinese brand, but recently it won the title of the most popular alcoholic beverage in the world for the second year in a row. this was to be expected, after all, China is the country that consumes the most beer in the world!

Like Snow, this Chinese beer ranks second among the most consumed in the world. It manages to be responsible for 15% of the gigantic Chinese beer market.

Even though it is not the leading brand in its own country, it remains the best known beer brand globally. The label has recently reached large markets such as China and Brazil, available in more than 80 countries.