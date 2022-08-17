China-Taiwan tension could be ‘problem for all supply chains’, says Multi CEO, ex-Multilaser

The escalation of the conflict between China and Taiwan could pose a problem for all the world’s supply chains, in the view of Alexandre Ostrowieck, CEO of Multi (MLAS3), formerly Multilaser. The company suffered in 2020 with a lack of supplies from Asian countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation is now normalized, according to the executive.

“Today, the part of supply it is well normalized. We don’t have any major concerns about it anymore. It is clear that we are now in a scenario where there is a lot of talk about geopolitics, China, Taiwan, etc. On the off chance this escalates to military action, it could be a major problem for all the world’s supply chains, including electronics. But other than that, which I think is a pretty remote scenario, the situation is well settled already,” he said.

With around 6 thousand products in its portfolio, Multi managed to make its net revenue grow 1.2% between the second quarter of 2022 and the same period last year, to R$ 1.173 billion. But there was a drop in net income and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the annual comparison.

About the fall in profit, Ostrowieck explained that two non-recurring factors weighed on the company’s final result in the period. One was the negative exchange variation, since the company is an importer, as it buys many components for its products abroad. The foreign exchange loss in the quarter was R$70 million.

“The second point is that we had some tax adjustments. We carried out a reassessment, some spontaneous, one-off reports referring to the period from 2017 to 2019, and then it was released this quarter. It is not a data that impacts our operation directly”, he added.

The CEO also spoke about the rebranding of the brand, changing the name from Multilaser to Multi, in addition to prospects for sales of TVs at the World Cup, new cell phones with 5G technology, on the operation of electric motorcycles, new acquisitions on the radar, indebtedness and possible funding in the future, such as the Auxílio Brasil in R$ 600 helps the company and on dividend policy. Watch the full live above, or Click here.

