China weighs and Vale (VALE3) is downgraded to neutral by Itaú BBA: market caution increases to action

With new data from China showing an even more challenging scenario for the Asian giant’s economy and revisions of estimates after the earnings season, market analysts’ caution towards mining companies – especially Vale (VALE3) on the Brazilian stock exchange – has increased. .

This Wednesday (17), it was Itaú BBA’s turn to reduce the recommendation for the American Depositary Receipt (ADR, in practice, the assets traded on the American Stock Exchange) of the Brazilian outperform mining company (above average performance). market, equivalent to purchase) to marketperform (performance in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral).

The target price has also been reduced from $20 at the end of 2022 to $15 at the end of 2023, still representing a 10% upside potential from the previous day’s closing price. This Wednesday, at 1:15 pm (Brasilia time), VALE3 assets fell 2.54%, to R$ 68.17; since the highs recorded at the close of March 7, at R$96.49, the shares have already fallen by around 30%.

The bank’s analysts incorporated lower iron ore prices, lower production volume, lower share buyback potential and new capital costs into the review.

“We estimate that the average price of iron ore should fall to US$ 115 per ton in 2022 (from an estimate of US$ 125) and to US$ 90 per ton in 2023 (from US$ 95 previously projected)”, points out the BA This drop is mainly explained by the weaker moment in China’s economy – the institution’s macroeconomics team reduced Chinese GDP growth from 4.2% to 3.2% in 2022. This is mainly due to the slowdown in the real estate sector and of lower expectations of steel production in the country.

“In addition, we also believe that Vale will deliver lower production volumes due to the downward revisions made by the company, both in iron ore and in base metals”, the analysts point out.

Thus, BBA cut its estimates of shipments of iron ore from 325 million tons per year (mtpa) to 310 mtpa, of nickel from 340 thousand kilos of tons per year (ktpa) to 275 ktpa, and of copper from 182 ktpa to 177 ktpa in 2022.

“In this context, we emphasize that the cash cost delivered in China reached historic highs due to the higher cost of iron ore extraction and higher costs with maritime freight”, he points out.

BBA analysts also highlighted their understanding that Vale has a lower capacity to repurchase shares in the future due to lower expectations of cash generation, greater limitation due to the company’s level of indebtedness and the high level of share buybacks (around US$ 10.5 billion) already made in recent months. Thus, they estimate that Vale will be able to buy back around US$ 3.5 billion in shares in the coming months. In this way, they project a lower return to shareholders.

It is worth noting that, this week, a series of data released by China impacted the commodity market and raised pessimism with the growth of the Asian giant. In the spotlight, the real estate sector, which suffered from a mortgage boycott that weighed on buyer sentiment, deteriorated in July. Real estate investment dropped 12.3% last month, the fastest rate this year, while the drop in new sales intensified to 28.9%. The sector demands a lot of steel, which uses iron ore as its input.

This Wednesday, the contract of ore Most-traded iron ore for January 2023 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 4.4% to 683.50 yuan ($100.87) a tonne, the lowest since July 28. In addition to the cloudier scenario for China, specific factors, such as a heat wave that has hit several regions of the country since mid-July, have caused energy shortages, forcing authorities to ration electricity, leading to the closure of steel mills.

The increase in the supply of ore of iron in China also weighed on prices. the stocks of ore Iron imports at Chinese ports have risen steadily over the past seven weeks, reaching 138.6 million tonnes on August 12, the highest level since mid-May, according to data from consultancy Mysteel.

In an interview with the Global Pickers program, from stock pickers, Gilberto Cardoso, commodities analyst at Ohmresearch, pointed out that China is likely to experience a drop in steel production of between 6 and 7% this year, which represents a very large volume, even more so given the fact that it is the world’s largest producer. .

The country should continue with its strategy of deleveraging civil construction – which accounts for around 40% of demand for steel – while infrastructure – which accounts for 10% of demand – should be stimulated, partially offsetting a greater weakness in the segment. real estate.

On the supply side, the analyst projects a downward revision in the production estimates (guidance) of mining companies amid a scenario of more repressed demand. “They will evaluate very well, especially with prices hovering between US$ 90 and US$ 100 a ton and the greater focus of the cost of steel mills, with the thesis of ‘good quality ore’ no longer enchanting so much”.

Looking at companies, in the current scenario, Cardoso points out that it makes sense, for those who are long in Vale, to maintain their position. “For those who are already bought, the paper will recover, in addition to being a fantastic company in execution, it also pays dividends”, he evaluates.

However, it does not recommend an increase in exposure and projects volatility for the shares, amid the news that is still quite heavy for the sector. For the analyst, the ore floor should be between US$ 80 and US$ 90 a ton, still far from the lows of US$ 45 reached in 2012. However, the peak should not exceed US$ 120 a ton, well below the quotation above US$ 200 registered in the middle of last year.

“Vale is trading at a ratio of between 70% and 80% of the price of ore in Dalian on the futures market, so [o investidor] you will have to have a heart”, points out the analyst.

In a recent report, Bradesco BBI had highlighted that there must be a path for the recovery of demand, but that it must not be linear, pointing to Gerdau (GGBR4) as the preferred among mining and steel companies. Caution for the miner’s assets has been mounting amid the tougher environment for China, with price target revisions and recommendations increasing since July this year.

After the release of Vale’s results at the end of July, Bank of America reiterated a neutral recommendation for Vale’s assets. The target price for the ADR is $18.

“Vale’s earnings are almost entirely driven by the price of iron ore and our recommendation reflects BofA’s more cautious view of the iron ore sector, particularly as Chinese steel production has been reduced as emissions reduction is prioritized . China is also implementing policies to prioritize growth in sectors outside of steel (and iron ore)-intensive real estate and infrastructure,” the analysts noted in the assessment.

