Cintia shows the reaction of Luana Piovani’s children with the pregnancy

Cintia Dicker shows the reaction of the children of Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby with the news of the pregnancy

The actress’s children Luana Piovani with the surfer and ex-BBB Pedro Scooby starred in a super special scene. The moment of pure cuteness was exhibited by the athlete’s current wife, the model and actress Cintia Dicker. She and the famous are expecting the couple’s first child! The news was communicated last July.

Despite being, for now, Cintia and Scooby’s only heir, the baby will be the surfer’s fourth child. The former BBB is the doting father of three children, the result of his former marriage with Luana Piovani. The former couple’s firstborn is called Dom and is ten years old. The twins, Ben and Liz, are now six years old.

Despite the separation, Luana and Scooby maintain a friendship and share custody of their children. This creation even gave rise to talk when the surfer’s name was still speculation on the reality show. At the time, when asked if the ex would participate, Piovani even said that she believed not, since he had to stay with the children during his period.

In the end, the athlete was one of the big names in the last edition of the program. To share Dom, Liz and Bem’s care with Luana Piovani stepmother Cintia Dicker was responsible for her husband’s children.

After leaving the most guarded house in the country, the family is still together. Luana celebrated the news of the arrival of another member in the clan. In addition to, last August 10, he sent his ex congratulations for another year of life. The children have taken advantage of trips and lots of rides with Scooby and Cintia.

During the period, father and children, the news of the pregnancy came! The model and the surfer recorded the trio’s reaction to knowing that they will have another little brother or sister. Cintia Dicker revealed how her first pregnancy is going to netizens. According to her, she didn’t suffer much from nausea, but hunger and sleep are intense!

When asked by a follower how was the reaction of the children of Luana Piovani when they discovered the pregnancy, Cintia without writing anything just showed the video. In the image, she appears holding the pharmacy pregnancy tests and hugging her husband. In this, the children enter jumping and celebrating. Both the twins and the firstborn ask to see the test which shows that they will gain another little brother and sister, while hugging their stepmother. Cintia just wrote: “I can’t take all this love”.

According to her, this coming Friday will enter the 19th week of pregnancy, which corresponds to five months. Without revealing if it will be a boy or a girl, the model said that she and her husband chose the name of the baby, but did not say what it will be.

