“Cleo Pires’ husband was my profession”; João Vicente de Castro talks about relationship with Cleo and reveals separation

During participation in podcast “Who Can, Pod”, with Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Lemethe host Joao Vicente de Castrreminded him of his relationship with Cleo. He revealed that he walked away from actresswith whom he had a relationship between 2009 and 2012, and told how much the singer helped him.

“I have a very close relationship with Cleo’s family and a lot of love for all of them. Love out of the ordinary, really love, and for Cleo too. We really grew apart, but nothing will erase everything she did for me and how much she was a f***ing companion”he said. João Vicente also revealed that Cleo already paid for his trip to the recordings of Porta dos Fundos.

The actor recalled a moment when Cleo helped to regain her self-esteem. “She gave me a self-esteem that I didn’t have, she was very generous at all times, she taught me to be a man, a companion, and it was a great love that I had in my life. But, in fact, we are apart”said.

“Cleo’s Husband”

Still on the podcast, João Vicente commented on being labeled “Cleo’s husband”. “I was ‘Cleo Pires’ husband’, that was my profession. I had a career as a publicist, I worked as a scriptwriter for Luciano Huck, and yet I was ‘Cleo Pires’ husband’. What I was proud to be, but It’s annoying when your identity is linked to someone else. It’s nice to be recognized for what you are.”said.

“My public image hasn’t evolved. It’s a tacky thing to say. This thing of relating to a lot of people, single. People want to put us in boxes. I suffer to see that my image nowadays follows the image of 32 year old guy who had split up”finished.