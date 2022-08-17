climate between presenters at ‘Encontro’ generates an impasse at Globo, says columnist

Publicity, TV Globo

About a month ago, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares were new holders of “Encontro” and have caused controversy for scenes that denote a lack of harmony between the two. The newest controversy took place this Tuesday (16), due to an expression that the journalist made when giving the speech to her partner. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em OFF, the conflicting relationship between the presenters generated impasses at TV Globo.

According to the publication, the broadcaster wants to remove Manoel from the morning’s command, even with the good acceptance of the public. All this because he would not have handled the post of secondary presenter well and would be doing more than what is asked. That would have angered the house directors.

The impasse occurs because removing Manoel from the attraction could further increase the rejection of Patricia, which has garnered many negative comments on social media due to tight-fitting moments in front of the attraction. On the other hand, keeping the presenter could make the management lose authority.

According to the columnist, the squabbles between Patrícia and Manoel are not recent. Since the days of “É de Casa”morning that both commanded on Saturdays, the two no longer had a good relationship.

