Conflict of interest: the new understanding of the CVM

The CVM is about to change its understanding of the controlling shareholder’s vote in situations of potential conflict of interest.

Since 2010, the thesis of “formal conflict” prevails in the municipality, whereby the controller is previously prevented from voting.

But in two judgments started today, the majority of the new collegiate has already expressed itself in favor of the thesis that the conflict is “material”: the controller can vote and, if the subsequent analysis of the concrete case shows that he voted contrary to the interests of the company, its vote may be annulled and the controller may be liable for the damages caused.

The topic is one of the most controversial in the Brazilian capital market – where companies with a defined controller are much more common than corporations – and the two theses divide specialists because, in the opinion of many, the wording of article 115 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, which deals with the subject, gives rise to two interpretations.

Director Alexandre Rangel was the rapporteur for both cases – one involving the controller of the Saraiva bookstore, and the other involving Springer, the air conditioning manufacturer. In both, the CVM’s accusation against the controllers was based on “formal conflict.”

Alexandre first expressed his understanding that the analysis of the case should be based on the “material conflict.” He voted for the acquittal of Saraiva’s controller, who had voted for the approval of a future advance on capital provided for in the judicial recovery plan approved by the company’s creditors.

Subsequently, director Flavia Perlingeiro asked for a view of the process. Even so, the director Otto Lobo and the president of the CVM, João Pedro Nascimento, read their votes, accompanying the rapporteur. Director João Accioly said he would wait for the resumption of the trial to express himself, but his position, favorable to “material conflict”, is already known in the market.

João Pedro said that after the resumption of the trial, with Flavia’s manifestation, the municipality will prepare an institutional position to give more clarity to the market about the “material conflict” in the event of a vote by the controller.

In the case of Springer, director Alexandre Rangel voted to condemn the defendants, for having voted against the company’s interests at a 2019 meeting that approved the sale of a subsidiary to another company of the same controller. Again, director Flavia asked for views.

Ana Paula Ragazzi