Contender: Cláudio Ribeiro knocks out in 25s and takes UFC contract | combat

O Brazilian Squadron won another reinforcement this Tuesday in Las Vegas. Middleweight (under 84kg) Cláudio Ribeiro needed just 25 seconds to knock out Mexican Iván Valenzuela with a beautiful left hook and made Dana White jump up from his chair on the edge of the Octagon. This is the reaction that candidates to be hired by the UFC president seek. A member of Brazilian Black Thai under the command of masters Jean and Kris Pelou in Jundiaí-SP, Cláudio Ribeiro has ten victories in his career, which still has two defeats.

– We’ve arrived! We’re here to stay, division! Cláu Cláu has arrived! I said that Dana was going to do: “Oh, my God” – said the Brazilian right after the victory. Dana White, on the other hand, when he announced the Brazilian as hired, used few words to show himself impressed with his performance: “25 seconds, man! It’s in!”.

Cláudio Ribeiro knocked out Iván Valenzuela with just 25 seconds

In the penultimate fight of the night in Las Vegas, only five blows were fired by Cláudio Ribeiro. First he fired a low kick and then a high frontal that passed into the void. Then came another low kick and then a left hook came right in Valenzuela’s face, while dodging a blow from the Mexican. The opponent was knocked out and still took a right hand from Cláudio in the sequence. The referee immediately stopped the fight.

– It will change not only my life, but the life of my family, my coaches and all the athletes who are there with me. I’ll be able to change my mother’s and father’s lives and, God willing, they won’t have to work anymore. Now I’m going to take care of them – said Cláudio after the hiring announcement.

Claudia Leite lost to American Hailey Cowan in a split decision

Already in a bantamweight duel, Claudia Leite was also defeated by American Hailey Cowan in a split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 29-28). They starred in a grappling fight that started with Cowan in the lead in the first round, when she immediately elbowed a cut on her face above the Brazilian’s right eye. Claudia came back for the second round and had more ground control and still looked for a submission. And in the last round the American had more advantage when she was in a dominant position. Hailey Cowan took the contract to the end of the show.

All five of tonight’s winners in Las Vegas were signed: middleweight Claudio Ribeiro; bantamweight Hailey Cowan; lightweight Nazim Sadykhov; bantamweight Jose Johnson; and lightweight Esteban Ribovics.

Check out the full results of Contender Series 2022 #4 Esteban Ribovics defeated Thomas Paull by knockout at 1min30s of R1

Claudio Ribeiro defeated Ivan Valenzuela by knockout at 25s of R1

Jose Johnson defeated Jack Cartwright by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Hailey Cowan defeated Claudia Leite via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nazim Sadykhov defeated Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada by knockout at 1:59 of R3