Corinthians and Guilherme make a million-dollar deal in the Labor Court

Corinthians’ legal department and midfielder Guilherme’s lawyers reached an agreement in the Labor Court to end the pending financial situation between the parties. The agreement was approved by Judge Wiviane Matiazzo, of the 3rd Labor Court of São Paulo.

The portal My Helm had access to the terms of the agreement that promises to end the process started a year ago by the player, who made several requests of a labor nature. Corinthians committed to pay R$1,267,656.86 to the player. This amount is divided as follows:

R$ 535,810.36 – full compensation amounts;

R$ 420,000.00 – FGTS differences;

R$ 311,846.50 – fine provided for in article 467 of the CLT.

By agreement between the parties, Corinthians will pay Guilherme the total net amount of BRL 731,846.50 in 11 consecutive monthly installments in the amount of BRL 66,531.50the first being due on the last day of August 10th and the others on the 10th of each month.

In addition to the above mentioned value, Corinthians will still pay the player the total net amount of BRL 535,810.36 as of July 5, 2023through payment of FGTS in a linked account in the name of the author with immediate release of the connectivity key to the same.

The agreement approved by the Court provides for punishment to the club in case of non-compliance with the terms. After a period of three days from the due date of each installment, if there is no payment, a fine of 10% on its value, with monetary restatement and legal interest on late payment pro rata die until the actual payment.

In case of delay in the payment of two consecutive installments, all other installments will be due early, with a fine of 20% (twenty percent) on the entire outstanding balance of the installments, in addition to monetary correction and legal interest on late payment until the effective payment, as well as the maturity of the payment of the FGTS amount, with application of a 30% fine.

understand the process

In a recent court decision, Corinthians was sentenced by the Labor Court to indemnify midfielder Guilherme who, between January 2016 and December 2019, was under contract with the club. The action was filed in February 2021.

The player’s lawyers asked for R$ 2 million in the initial petition. Judge Rhiane Zeferino Giulart, in turn, sentenced the indemnity with a provisional amount of R$ 1.2 million. New calculations were carried out by a judicial expert and the value was maintained.

Several requests of a labor nature were recognized by the magistrate, among them, vacation from 2018/2019, with the third; second installment of the thirteenth salary of 2019; fine of arts. 467 and 477 of the CLT; collection of FGTS differences; succumbence fees; tax and social security payments; interest on late payment and monetary correction under the terms of the justification; and procedural costs.

From Turkey to Corinthians for BRL 20 million

With the endorsement of Tite, the football department at the time (Roberto de Andrade, president, and Edu Gaspar, director) hired the midfielder from Antalyaspor, from Turkey, in January 2016, for R$ 9.6 million (price at the time) .

During the four years of his contract with Corinthians, Guilherme received around R$400,000 per month. Taking into account the 52 months linked to the club (including the 13th salary), the total cost was around R$20 million.

The midfielder, however, remained at Parque São Jorge only between January 2016 and March 2017, being then loaned to Athletico Paranaense, Bahia and Fluminense, always with part or all of the salary paid by Corinthians.

The bond ended on December 31, 2019. Guilherme played for Timão in 50 games, scored eight goals and won a title (Paulista 2017).

