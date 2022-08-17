Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Atltico-GO; see probable escalation

Abhishek Pratap 8 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Atltico-GO; see probable escalation 0 Views

This Tuesday, Corinthians ended the preparation for the duel against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil. Timão reunites with the Goiás team under the mission of reversing two disadvantaged goals, built in the 2-0 defeat of Alvinegra in the first leg.

The athletes started the day’s activities inside the CT Joaquim Grava, with the daily exercise routine. Afterwards, the squad went to the field, under the command of the technical commission, where they performed the warm-up.

The training proceeded to a ball possession activity in the reduced space. Finally, a new tactical work depending on the opponent, which preceded set-pieces and penalties.

Defender Bruno Méndez is absent for having defended another team in the same competition. A probable lineup of Timão has Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Raul and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Fausto (Du Queiroz) and Renato Augusto; Mosquito (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

proof

my wheel

Corinthians remains concentrated at the Gildásio Miranda hotel, inside the CT until moments before the game. The ball rolls at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, and is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, against the winner of the game between Fluminense and Fortaleza.

See more at: Training of Corinthians and Corinthians x Atltico-GO.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cruzeiro lends right-back from the base to Vila Nova-GO

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Riquelmy did not play any matches for the Cruzeiro professional Cruzeiro follows …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved