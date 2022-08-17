Corinthians receives Atltico-GO, needing to reverse the score to continue in the Copa do Brasil; see more

Corinthians lives another decision night this Wednesday. To stay alive in the Copa do Brasil, Timão faces Atlético-GO at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, needing to reverse an adverse score.

This is the second game of the quarterfinals of the competition. In the first of them, Corinthians ended up defeated by 2 to 0. Now, they need to win by the same two goals difference to at least take the decision to penalties. A score with a lower difference classifies the opposing team and a higher score gives Timão a spot in the semifinals.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Helm brings all the details below. Check out!

Escalation

The team lacks Bruno Méndez, who defended another club in the competition. Thus, a probable lineup of Timão has Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Raul and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Renato Augusto; Mosquito (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Arbitration

The referee selected by the CBF to officiate the match is Bruno Arleu de Araujo. He will be assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa. The video referee is Rafael Traci. The refereeing team, it is worth remembering, is concentrated this Monday for training for the match.

Streaming

Tonight’s match will be broadcast on open and closed TV. In the first one, the game is the responsibility of the Globewhile in the second it can be followed both in the SportTV how much in Premiere.

It is still possible to follow the game in real time My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour and a half before the ball rolls, at 8 pm, and fans have access to exclusive photos and videos, as well as being able to interact with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

See more at: Copa do Brasil, Corinthians x Atltico-GO and Neo Qumica Arena.