Corinthians should have a squad with four changes in relation to Drbi to face Atltico-GO

Corinthians must face Atlético-GO with a different lineup from the last game, against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. For the decisive duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira must send a team to the field with four changes.

As determined by My Helmthe starting lineup of the night has changes in defense and attack, so that only the midfield with Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto will be maintained – it is worth remembering that the official lineup is released just one hour before the ball rolls, or i.e. 8:30 pm.

Thus, coach Vítor Pereira should put Fagner on the side, since Rafael Ramos left the Derby injured – to replace the position, the boy Léo Mana, from Under-20, should appear on the bench. In place of Bruno Méndez, who can’t play in the Copa do Brasil, Gil, who hasn’t left the bench for three consecutive decisions, should come in to team up with Balbuena. On the left side, young Lucas Piton gives way to Fábio Santos.

In the attacking trio, the only change is on account of Adson, who should replace Gustavo Mosquito. Thus, Róger Guedes occupies the left wing and Yuri Alberto is the centre-forward. That way, the likely Corinthians of the night has: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil, Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

The match starts at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. To advance to the next stage, Timão needs to reverse the score from 2 to 0 in the first leg. Thus, a 3 to 0 confirms the spot in the semifinal directly and a 2 to 0 takes the decision to penalties.

