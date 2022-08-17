Corinthians squad: squad trains penalties before decisive duel | Corinthians

Corinthians finished, on Tuesday afternoon, the preparation for the game against Atlético-GO, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. Timão won by three goals to advance to the semifinals. Or two to take the decision to penalties.
Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff carried out ball possession work on a reduced field, as described by the club’s press office. In addition, there were repetitions of free kicks and penalties.
Cantillo and Lucas Piton at Corinthians training this Tuesday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Missing in the last game, Cantillo (due to a muscle pain in the thigh) and Raul Gustavo (load control), participated normally in the activities.
Mateus Vital, who won the number 21 shirt for Corinthians this Tuesday, could be one of the novelties among the related.
Renato Augusto at Corinthians training this Tuesday, before the game with Atlético-GO for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Bruno Méndez, having already played in the Copa do Brasil for Internacional, cannot play this Wednesday. With that, the defense can be formed by Balbuena, Gil and Raul Gustavo. Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton are other doubts in the defense.
A probable lineup of Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil (Raul Gustavo) and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera (Cantillo) and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction
