After the departures from Gustavo Morínigo and Rene Simões – and hiring the technician Guto Ferreira -, O coritiba also decided to make changes to the player roster.

the attacker Neiltonthe socks Pablo Garcia and Thonny Anderson and the steering wheel maicky were removed from the main group and started to train at alternative times at Graciosa’s CT. The information was published on the website. thighs and confirmed by OneTwo Sports.

Asked about the situation, the new coach preferred not to name names, but explained that he needs the whole group “rowing in the same direction”. According to Ferreira, players who would not have opportunities at this time would interfere with the collective goals at some point.

“We are here to look for positivity, not negativity. We have to have those who feel important within the process. As we have a group with this mentality, we inevitably have the chance to achieve multiplied goals”, said the coach.

“It’s not a question of quality, of indiscipline. It’s a question of being able to offer these players opportunities to be important within the structure and for those who are surplus we don’t have [como oferecer essa oportunidade]. So, if we can’t offer what they aspire to, they don’t have to be in the group”, reinforced Guto.

Of those away, Thonny Anderson is the one who had the most chances to play for Coritiba. There were 27 games in the season, with six assists on goal. Neílton entered the field only six times in 2022, totaling 98 minutes.

The Uruguayan Pablo García also only appeared in six duels, with 192 minutes in total. In the Brasileirão, he was on the field for just seven minutes, while the home silversmith Maicky didn’t even debut as a professional.

Neilton denies indiscipline

Replying to a post on Instagram, striker Neílton denied that he was removed for indiscipline. According to him, his behavior is one of the best in recent years.

“I train every day at my maximum at the club and outside the club, as you can see in some posts. The reason they left me I don’t know because it wasn’t given to me, I was simply informed yesterday after training that I would train away from the group without having a reason or satisfaction”, said the player.