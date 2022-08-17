Counterfeit gin is found in 3 bars in Pinheiros and partners are arrested

Bottles of clandestine gin were seized in three bars on the nightlife scene in Pinheiros, on the west side of São Paulo. Two businessmen were arrested after the police discovered, thanks to an anonymous tip, that one of the establishments had an improvised distillery on the second floor of the property. The two were subjected to flagrant for crimes against consumer relations, on Tuesday (9), but will respond to the process in freedom.

The distillery, according to the police, is on the second floor of the Tre Cucina bar, in Pinheiros, and has its own equipment, where alcoholic beverages were prepared, bottled and labeled without, however, authorization from Organs health authorities to carry out the activity.

Numerous bottles of gin were found at the site, already labeled with labels containing the description of their own manufacture, linked to an authorization number from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply. Everything was conceived by the investigated themselves, as mentioned by the businessmen at the scene of the facts.

Several full and empty bottles of Vitória Régia gin were seized, produced and bottled by the company H. Weber E Cia. Ltd. A company representative was even heard and denied that the content inside the bottles was the same manufactured by his company. He told police that the suspects, his former customers, claimed that they would no longer buy his drinks as they would launch a private label. Thus, the representative of H. Weber stated that there was no interest in proceeding with any other type of business with the entrepreneurs.

“When asked about the facts, the suspects informed that they are partners and also identified themselves as responsible for the distillery”, he told the UOL delegate Alberto Garcia dos Santos, from the DPCC (Police Department for the Protection of Citizenship), responsible for the investigation.

“They claimed at the time of the act that the distillery would, in fact, be a test laboratory, where formulations would be carried out only in order to test any future product they would put on the market,” said Santos.

The suspects added to the police that the bottles found in the “laboratory” are labeled as prototypes of a future product to be launched by them and that the registration number at the Ministry of Agriculture, inserted in the labeling, was an idealization of their own since they are not and would not be sold.

Drink was found in other bars

The suspects said they were partners in two other businesses in the Pinheiros neighborhood. Botanical and Naco bars. “Our agents were at these locations and found that there were a large number of bottles of gin identical to those found in the distillery. Some were placed for consumption. As we were unable to test the contents, the act ended up being established by article 7 of Law 8,137. Or that is, as a crime against consumer relations”, explained the delegate.

In all, about 300 bottles were collected from the three bars in São Paulo by the Civil Police. In a custody hearing, the entrepreneurs were granted the issuance of habeas corpus, so that they can respond to the inquiry in freedom. However, a bond of R$ 50 thousand was stipulated for each one.

“We now have to wait for the expert reports before determining whether there is guilt and whether it will be possible to incriminate them in article 272 of the Penal Code, which provides for double the penalty provided for the crime for which they were charged in the act”, says Santos.

Any person who manufactures, sells, displays for sale, imports, has in storage to sell or, in any way, distributes or delivers for consumption the food substance or the counterfeit, corrupted or adulterated product, incurs the penalties of article 272 of the Penal Code. The penalty can be four to eight years of imprisonment and a fine.

The offense provided for in article 7 of Law 8,137, crime against consumer relations, provides for a penalty of two to five years, plus a fine for those who sell, have in deposit to sell or display for sale or, in any way, deliver material raw material or merchandise, in conditions unsuitable for consumption.

The suspects, whose identities have not been officially released by police, deny the allegations. heard by UOL, the lawyer for the businessmen, Pedro Cossermelli Cana Brasil Dias, informed that his clients refute the accusations that they were tampering with alcoholic beverages in a clandestine distillery. Despite the declaration of innocence, the defender did not offer clarification to the press and claimed that the suspects “will wait for the progress of the process, so that they can respond and clarify all the details in court”.