Criança Esperança gets its foot out of the mud and has the biggest audience in three years

The reformulation of Criança Esperança continues to have a positive effect on the audience performance of the charity campaign promoted by Globo in partnership with UNESCO: the second year of the current format of the attraction, which chose to sideline welfarism to adopt traits of an auditorium program, with the exhibition of musicals interspersed with reports on the subjects covered by the event, continued with the growth trend already observed in 2021, scaring away the specter of defeat in 2020, when it lost the leadership to Record.

That year, the charity event suffered from strong competition from Record, boosted by the good performance of A Fazenda 12. In 2020, the charity campaign show scored only 13.2 points on average in the main metropolis of the country, being surpassed by the competitor during 44 minutes and could not benefit from the good ratings that Globo’s prime-time programs were going through at that time. On the same night of the event, the seven o’clock telenovela had an average of 33.4 points, the Jornal Nacional scored 32.2 and the nine o’clock telenovela scored an average of 31.2.

Two years later, a lot has changed: Marcos Mion, who ran A Fazenda in the year that Criança Esperança was supplanted by Record, changed channels and became the headliner of Globo’s Saturday afternoons in 2021. Caldeirão, the presenter fell in favor of the direction of Globo and was chosen to command this year’s edition of the fundraising event, sharing the role with three other newcomers – actress Taís Araujo, journalist Tadeu Schmidt and comedian Paulo Vieira.

The result? According to consolidated Ibope data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the Globo program scored an average of 17.7 points and grew 5.3% compared to last year. In addition, the number represents the best performance of the attraction in the last three years: the format has not had so many audiences since 2019, when it recorded an average of 18.5 points. The 2022 edition also managed to stay ahead of the specials held in 2018 (16.3), 2016 (16.1), 2015 (16.3) and 2011 (16).

Check out the evolution of the Criança Esperança audience over the last 17 years:

AUDIENCE OF CRIANÇA ESPERANÇA – GRANDE SÃO PAULO

YEAR AVERAGE PRESENTATION 2022 17.7 Tais Araujo

Marcos Mion

Thaddeus Schmidt

Paulo Vieira 2021 16.8 Ivete Sangalo

Iza

Luciano Huck

Maju Coutinho 2020 13.2 Fátima Bernardes

Jessica Ellen

Luciano Huck

Luis Roberto

Maju Coutinho

Tiago Leifert 2019 18.5 Dira Paes

Fernanda Gentil

Flávio Canto

Jonathan Azevedo

Leandra Leal

Sandra Annenberg 2018 16.3 Camila Pitanga

Dira Paes

Fernanda Gentil

Flávio Canto

Jonathan Azevedo

Lázaro Ramos

Leandra Leal 2017 22.0 Dira Paes

Flávio Canto

Lázaro Ramos

Leandra Leal 2016 16.1 Dira Paes

Flávio Canto

Lázaro Ramos

Leandra Leal 2015 16.3 Dira Paes

Flávio Canto

Lázaro Ramos

Leandra Leal 2014 18.4 Mobilizer team 2013 24.1 Fernanda Lima

Lázaro Ramos

Patricia Poet 2012 21 Renato Aragão

Lilian Aragon

Livian Aragon 2011 16 Renato Aragão 2010 21 Renato Aragão 2009 24* Angelica

Luciano Huck 2008 24* Renato Aragão 2007 28* Renato Aragão 2006 32* Renato Aragão

*Until 2009, Criança Esperança was broadcast over two days. The audience quoted is only for the edition aired in prime time.



Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (15):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.8 good morning SP 8.5 Good morning Brazil 8.8 Meeting with Patricia Poet 6.7 More you 6.4 SP1 9.3 Globe Sports 9.7 Newspaper Today 11.5 The Carnation and the Rose 14.6 Afternoon Session: The Seventh Son 11.7 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 15.8 Beyond the Illusion 21.4 SP2 22.7 face and courage 21.8 National Journal 26.6 wetland 32.4 Child Hope 2022 17.7 Globo newspaper 10.1 Conversation with Bial – Special 1000 Editions 7.0 Face and Courage (replay) 5.2 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.9 hour 1 4.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.2 General Balance Sheet 2.4 Record 24h newspaper 2.6 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.6 Speak Brazil 3.3 Nowadays 3.5 General Balance Sheet SP 6.3 Flames of Life 4.2 Record 24h newspaper 3.9 Alert City 6.8 Record 24h newspaper 4.3 City Alert SP 7.9 Record Journal 8.7 kings 5.2 Love Without Equal 3.9 Record Island 2 3.5 Chicago Fire 2.3 Record 24h newspaper 1.7 between the lines 1.2 The Love School 0.8 Universal Church 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.4 First Impact 2.7 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.5 Carousel 3.9 Emerald 4.6 Family cases 3.1 gossiping 3.0 Beware of the Angel 4.6 the soulless 5.8 SBT Brazil 6.0 Poliana Moça 6.8 Accomplices in a Rescue 5.8 Mouse Program 5.7 Arena SBT 3.8 The Night 2.1 Operation Mosque 2.1 Who hasn’t seen it will see 1.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.7 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.0 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.4 Faith Show 0.2 Let’s go Brazil 0.4 Bora Brasil – National Edition 0.6 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.6 Open game 3.0 The Ball Owners 3.3 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.1 best of the afternoon 1.1 Brazil Urgent 4.2 Brazil Urgent SP 3.8 Band Journal 4.9 Faustão in the Band 3.5 1001 Questions 1.9 Double Dose Challenge 1.6 Wild Planet 1.3 Night news 0.9 Band Elections 0.7 What End Did It Take? 0.8 Total Sport 0.9 More Geek 0.6 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.6 1st newspaper 0.7

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters