Criança Esperança gets its foot out of the mud and has the biggest audience in three years

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Criança Esperança gets its foot out of the mud and has the biggest audience in three years 0 Views

The reformulation of Criança Esperança continues to have a positive effect on the audience performance of the charity campaign promoted by Globo in partnership with UNESCO: the second year of the current format of the attraction, which chose to sideline welfarism to adopt traits of an auditorium program, with the exhibition of musicals interspersed with reports on the subjects covered by the event, continued with the growth trend already observed in 2021, scaring away the specter of defeat in 2020, when it lost the leadership to Record.

That year, the charity event suffered from strong competition from Record, boosted by the good performance of A Fazenda 12. In 2020, the charity campaign show scored only 13.2 points on average in the main metropolis of the country, being surpassed by the competitor during 44 minutes and could not benefit from the good ratings that Globo’s prime-time programs were going through at that time. On the same night of the event, the seven o’clock telenovela had an average of 33.4 points, the Jornal Nacional scored 32.2 and the nine o’clock telenovela scored an average of 31.2.

Two years later, a lot has changed: Marcos Mion, who ran A Fazenda in the year that Criança Esperança was supplanted by Record, changed channels and became the headliner of Globo’s Saturday afternoons in 2021. Caldeirão, the presenter fell in favor of the direction of Globo and was chosen to command this year’s edition of the fundraising event, sharing the role with three other newcomers – actress Taís Araujo, journalist Tadeu Schmidt and comedian Paulo Vieira.

The result? According to consolidated Ibope data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the Globo program scored an average of 17.7 points and grew 5.3% compared to last year. In addition, the number represents the best performance of the attraction in the last three years: the format has not had so many audiences since 2019, when it recorded an average of 18.5 points. The 2022 edition also managed to stay ahead of the specials held in 2018 (16.3), 2016 (16.1), 2015 (16.3) and 2011 (16).

Check out the evolution of the Criança Esperança audience over the last 17 years:

AUDIENCE OF CRIANÇA ESPERANÇA – GRANDE SÃO PAULO

YEAR
AVERAGE
PRESENTATION
2022
17.7
Tais Araujo
Marcos Mion
Thaddeus Schmidt
Paulo Vieira
2021
16.8
Ivete Sangalo
Iza
Luciano Huck
Maju Coutinho
2020
13.2
Fátima Bernardes
Jessica Ellen
Luciano Huck
Luis Roberto
Maju Coutinho
Tiago Leifert
2019
18.5
Dira Paes
Fernanda Gentil
Flávio Canto
Jonathan Azevedo
Leandra Leal
Sandra Annenberg
2018
16.3
Camila Pitanga
Dira Paes
Fernanda Gentil
Flávio Canto
Jonathan Azevedo
Lázaro Ramos
Leandra Leal
2017
22.0
Dira Paes
Flávio Canto
Lázaro Ramos
Leandra Leal
2016
16.1
Dira Paes
Flávio Canto
Lázaro Ramos
Leandra Leal
2015
16.3
Dira Paes
Flávio Canto
Lázaro Ramos
Leandra Leal
2014
18.4
Mobilizer team
2013
24.1
Fernanda Lima
Lázaro Ramos
Patricia Poet
2012
21
Renato Aragão
Lilian Aragon
Livian Aragon
2011
16
Renato Aragão
2010
21
Renato Aragão
2009
24*
Angelica
Luciano Huck
2008
24*
Renato Aragão
2007
28*
Renato Aragão
2006
32*
Renato Aragão

*Until 2009, Criança Esperança was broadcast over two days. The audience quoted is only for the edition aired in prime time.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (15):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.8
good morning SP8.5
Good morning Brazil8.8
Meeting with Patricia Poet6.7
More you6.4
SP19.3
Globe Sports9.7
Newspaper Today11.5
The Carnation and the Rose14.6
Afternoon Session: The Seventh Son11.7
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite15.8
Beyond the Illusion21.4
SP222.7
face and courage21.8
National Journal26.6
wetland32.4
Child Hope 202217.7
Globo newspaper10.1
Conversation with Bial – Special 1000 Editions7.0
Face and Courage (replay)5.2
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.9
hour 14.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.2
General Balance Sheet2.4
Record 24h newspaper2.6
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.6
Speak Brazil3.3
Nowadays3.5
General Balance Sheet SP6.3
Flames of Life4.2
Record 24h newspaper3.9
Alert City6.8
Record 24h newspaper4.3
City Alert SP7.9
Record Journal8.7
kings5.2
Love Without Equal3.9
Record Island 23.5
Chicago Fire2.3
Record 24h newspaper1.7
between the lines1.2
The Love School0.8
Universal Church0.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.4
First Impact2.7
First Impact 2nd Edition3.5
Carousel3.9
Emerald4.6
Family cases3.1
gossiping3.0
Beware of the Angel4.6
the soulless5.8
SBT Brazil6.0
Poliana Moça6.8
Accomplices in a Rescue5.8
Mouse Program5.7
Arena SBT3.8
The Night2.1
Operation Mosque2.1
Who hasn’t seen it will see1.8
The Best of Connection Reporter1.7
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.0
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.4
Faith Show0.2
Let’s go Brazil0.4
Bora Brasil – National Edition0.6
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.6
Open game3.0
The Ball Owners3.3
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.1
best of the afternoon1.1
Brazil Urgent4.2
Brazil Urgent SP3.8
Band Journal4.9
Faustão in the Band3.5
1001 Questions1.9
Double Dose Challenge1.6
Wild Planet1.3
Night news0.9
Band Elections0.7
What End Did It Take?0.8
Total Sport0.9
More Geek0.6
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.6
1st newspaper0.7

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Cara e Courage’: Clarice is alive | come around

Is it spoiler you want?! It’s spoiler we bring! That’s right: Clarice is alive! In …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved