Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence and opens the game on speculation; ace can hit with giant in the next few days

european football
Craque has a name spoken in several European football clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo broke the silence and spoke, for the first time, about his future with the Manchester United shirt and, above all, in European football. The player wants a change, but finding a new club, willing to pay his salary, is the big task of the moment.
Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns around £550,000 a week for Manchester United. In European football, there are interested parties, but, in fact, there is no negotiation in progress, since the player is a separate case in the old continent.
About his future, shirt 7 broke the silence and said that soon, everyone will know about his future in European football.
“They’ll know the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks. The media only tells lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months, out of 100 news stories they made, only 5 got right. Imagine how things are. Stay there with this tip.”comments the star of shirt 7, in a post on the page ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Lendário’.
“Hugs, people. I went here quickly. I haven’t been here for a long time”complete.
At the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is linked only to Borussia Dortmund. Information from the ‘AS’ daily realizes that a deal could be sealed in the next few days. Anyway, it’s all just rumours.