Cruzeiro lends right-back from the base to Vila Nova-GO

Cruzeiro follows the process of reformulation at the base of the club. After the contract terminations of midfielder Miticov and midfielders Vitinho and Robson “Bolvia’, Raposa agreed to loan right-back Riquelmy to Vila Nova-GO, this Monday (15/8).
As found out the supersportsthe 20-year-old signed with the Goiás team until January 2023. Therefore, he will reinforce the team led by coach Allan Aal in the rest of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
Riquelmy started his career at Cruzeiro’s base in 2018, in the under-17 category. In the modality, he played 17 matches and didn’t shake the opponent’s nets. For the under-20s, the side has 52 appearances, three goals and two assists.
The youngster did not play any matches for the professional. He was even listed by then coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo for a Cruzeiro commitment in Serie B in 2021, but did not enter the field. Riquelmy followed the 0-0 draw from the bench at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round.
Reformulation in the base
The report found that the terminations are related to a reformulation that Raposa is developing at the base. Players who have no prospects for a non-professional streak are being freed to settle with other clubs.