Cruzeiro: Ronaldo comments on signings and takes stock of the window | cruise

The transfer window in Brazilian football ended this Monday. Cruzeiro registered eight reinforcements, between July 18 and August 15, thinking about the rest of Serie B and also the coming seasons. Ronaldo makes a positive assessment of the period.

Cruzeiro fan creates team-inspired RPG card game

The club sought defender Luís Felipe, full-backs Wesley Gasolina and Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles, midfielder Chay and forwards Lincoln, Bruno Rodrigues and Juan Christian. Stênio returned from loan to Torino, from Italy, and is being used.

“The reinforcements raised the level of the squad. We will continue in the crowd, working hard, to take Cruzeiro back to the elite, which is getting closer and closer.” (Ronaldo)

1 of 4 Pedro Martins is Cruzeiro’s executive director under Ronaldo — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pedro Martins is Cruzeiro’s executive director under Ronaldo — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The statement was given in a live on the player’s channel. Fans asked about some specific names, and Ronaldo tore praise for Wesley Gasolina. He arrived from Juventus, with a contract until the end of 2024, and made his debut against Chapecoense.

3 of 4 Wesley Gasolina debuted for Cruzeiro against Chapecoense — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Wesley Gasolina debuted for Cruzeiro against Chapecoense — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

– Gasoline came in well, right? Was cool. Another good player. Fast, strong and powerful. It will give good results.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Cruzeirenses present in the live also praised the performances of Bruno Rodrigues. Another one Ronaldo praised. The Cruzeirense manager made a point of emphasizing that he will evolve, since he arrived after a while without playing in Portuguese football.

– I really liked the hiring of Bruno. He has played very well. He had been out of action for a month, trained ten days and has a lot to improve. He was a good player we think.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Bruno was registered in the first days of the window, last month, and since then he has assumed the position of the team’s starter. There are five games, all as a starter, and a goal scored. He also participated in the construction of the decisive goals in the victories against Bahia and Londrina.

Of the hired reinforcements, only Marquinhos Cipriano, Juan Christian and Lincoln have yet to enter the field. The first was taken for the match against Chapecoense, but did not leave the bench. The other two were registered this Monday and become options for Pezzolano against Grêmio, on Sunday.

In addition to the contracted players, Cruzeiro also saw athletes leave the squad this summer. This was the case of defender Mateus Silva (on loan to Ponte Preta), side Rafael Santos (on loan to Coritiba), midfielder Marco Antônio (contract termination) and forward Vitor Leque (on loan to Juventude).