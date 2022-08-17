Dan Stulbach jokes about public reaction to ‘Pantanal’ politician

Dan Stulbach, 52, who plays the politician Ibraim in “Pantanal” (TV Globo), said he already felt the success of his character in the 9 pm telenovela on the streets. The actor joked that, when buying a juice at the bakery, the drink came out more bitter.

“On my first day on the soap opera, I did a scene on the boat arriving, I threw my chicken skewer in the water… The next day, I went for a walk on the street and everything changed with the guys. I go to the same bakery almost every day, but , after I debuted with Ibraim, everything changed. Less coffee, more bitter juice (laughs)…”, he said, in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

The actor seems to be used to the public’s reaction to his work. He has already given life to emblematic characters who caused a commotion, such as Marcos, who beat his wife, in “Mulheres in amor” (2003). But this time, Dan has children Anitta, 11, and Davi, 9, as viewers, who were even worried.

“They’re watching ‘Pantanal’ and they’re surprised because they’ve never seen me so serious, so bad (laughs). My daughter asked: ‘Dad, do people know you’re not like that?’ that amended “The audience mixes the image of the character with that of the actor, thinking that I can be like that. But I’ve played so many roles… That’s part of my job, I’m not afraid,” he said.

He recalled that he has played a sequence of “rogue” characters, such as Kléber from the series “Filhas de Eva”, which is on TV Globo, and, before that, his last role was in “O Sétimo Guardian”, which gave life to to Mayor Eurico, a corrupt politician.

“They are crooks by coincidence! I’m totally bad at Brazilian TV these days (laughs)!”, said the actor, who compared Ibraim to the last politician he played. “This one is more current. If you take a flight and go to Brasília, you won’t even leave the airport and you will already find several like him”, he evaluated.

The actor said that, in the streets, he sees the attitudes of the rogue politician shock the public, but he asks a question.

“I think viewers are more annoyed with fiction than with real life. They get more angry with Tenório (Murilo Benício) than with any Tenório they know around, with Ibraim than with a politician they even think about voting again”, he argued.

He added that he already feels the support for the politician to go through complicated situations in the plot. “The demand is high. This is a place that fiction occupies well. We want life to be fairer in the soap opera and that, at least there, people are punished”, he concluded.