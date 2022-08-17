Daughter of Silvio Santos about Lívia on Sunday: “Globo wants to be SBT”

The hiring of Lívia Andrade for Domingão with Huck caused an immediate reaction from Daniela Beyruti, daughter “number 3” of Silvio Santos and active in her father’s companies. In a comment published in the profile of the column LeoDias, the businesswoman poked (in a joking tone) the competition and even left for Eliana, the biggest star of SBT, who has been probed by the carioca broadcaster.

“Jeez! One day Record wanted to be Globo and now Globo wants to be SBT, you’ll understand. Lívia, Pri Alcântara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela and even Eliana is now being scouted to appear on plim plim screens… SBT, the happiest TV in Brazil”, said Daniela, now part of the GSS Board of Directors (Silvio Santos Group) .

Lívia Andrade, as exclusively informed by the LeoDias column, is now part of the team of artists that make up Domingão with Huck. The blonde will start working at Globo from next week.

The surprise in relation to this hiring happens at the time when his musical program was made unfeasible in Band after some demands from the broadcaster. Pilots were even recorded, but were not approved.

Lívia Andrade is one of the biggest revelations of SBT in recent years. In addition to performing a historic double with Silvio Santos in several attractions, she also stood out in the presentation of programs such as Arena SBT and Fofocalizando.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and articles in the column today? Click here.