Daughter of Silvio Santos detonates Globo after hiring Lvia Andrade – Famosos

08/17/2022 09:35

The announcement of the hiring of Lvia Andrade as a stage assistant Sunday with Huck, at Globedivided opinions and generated repercussions on social networks.

Daniela Beyruti, daughter of Silvio Santos, reacted to the news in the form of mockerythrough the official account of journalist Leo Dias, on Instagram. According to her, the broadcaster from the Marinho family is trying to be identical with SBTwhich counted on the famous for years in its staff.

‘Jeez… one day Record wanted to be Globo, now Globo wants to be SBT… you’ll understand. Lvia, Pri Alcntara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela and even Eliana is now being probed to appear on the plim plim screens… lol SBT, the most beloved TV in Brazil‘, fired the ‘number three’ daughter of Silvio Santos, laughing, in the comments of a post on the social network.

Daniela Beyurti is part of the Board of Directors of Grupo Silvio Santos. The names mentioned by her are artists who were revealed by the Anhanguera channel and who, over the last few years, signed a contract with Platinada.

In time, Lvia Andrade’s debutwhich was announced by the company itself on its social networks, take place on the 28th of August. Through a post on Instagram, the communicator used the video of Planto da Globo, with the traditional music, to draw the attention of her thousands of followers.

