Daughter of Silvio Santos pins TV Globo after hiring Lívia Andrade: ‘Want to be SBT’ | TV

Daniela and Lívia Andrade – Reproduction of Instagram
Daniela and Livia AndradeInstagram Playback
Published 08/17/2022 09:40
Rio – After Lívia Andrade announced that she is TV Globo’s newest hire, Silvio Santos’ daughter, Daniela Beyruti, spoke about the news through a comment on a publication by columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, on Instagram, in the evening. this Tuesday. She jabbed, in a joking tone, at the competing broadcaster, since some employees of the platinum venus have already been with SBT.
“Jeez! One day Record wanted to be Globo and now Globo wants to be SBT, you’ll understand. Lívia, Pri Alcântara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela and even Eliana is now being probed to appear on plim plim screens… SBT, the happiest TV in Brazil”, commented Daniela, who is currently part of the Group’s Board of Directors. Silvio Santos.
Understand
Lívia Andrade told on social networks that she will finally return to the small screens. According to the presenter, she is now part of TV Globo’s “Domingão com Huck” team. “When will I go back to TV? Now I can answer: back on Sunday, such a special day for me. But now it’s Sunday with Huck, on Globo!!! Plim Plim”, he wrote in the caption of a video in which used the “Plantão” vignette from the carioca station. On Twitter, she joked: “And there were rumors that she was at her worst.”
Lívia’s debut should happen later this month, as she used the hashtag “August” in her post. Lívia Andrade started on television at the age of 13, on SBT’s “Fantasia” program. Later, she was “Mallandrinha”, stage assistant for Sérgio Mallandro, on TV Gazeta. For many years, the presenter was part of the “Silvio Santos Program” team. She also came to command “Fofocalizando”. She left SBT in 2020. However, only in December 2021, in her last meeting with Silvio Santos, Lívia said on social media that she had finally closed a cycle.