Daughter of Silvio Santos pins TV Globo after hiring Lívia Andrade: ‘Want to be SBT’ | TV

Published 08/17/2022 09:40

Rio – After Lívia Andrade announced that she is TV Globo’s newest hire, Silvio Santos’ daughter, Daniela Beyruti, spoke about the news through a comment on a publication by columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, on Instagram, in the evening. this Tuesday. She jabbed, in a joking tone, at the competing broadcaster, since some employees of the platinum venus have already been with SBT.

“Jeez! One day Record wanted to be Globo and now Globo wants to be SBT, you’ll understand. Lívia, Pri Alcântara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela and even Eliana is now being probed to appear on plim plim screens… SBT, the happiest TV in Brazil”, commented Daniela, who is currently part of the Group’s Board of Directors. Silvio Santos.

