Deadline to ask for a vote in transit ends next Thursday, the 18th — Rádio Senado

Elections 2022

Transcription

ANY VOTER WHO, ON ELECTION DAY, IS IN ANOTHER CITY WITH MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND VOTERS REGISTERED MAY REQUEST A VOTE IN TRANSIT. THE DEADLINE TO MAKE THE REQUEST IN ANY ELECTORAL OFFICE IS AUGUST 18, THE SAME DATE TO REQUEST A SECTION WITH ACCESSIBILITY. REPORTER JANAÍNA ARAÚJO. If you already know that you will be traveling in the first round of the elections, on October 2nd, or, if there is one, in the second round, on the 30th of the same month, you can request the vote in transit to the Electoral Court. The deadline to make the request in person at any electoral registry is until next Thursday, August 18th. But the right to vote in another city is only valid if you are traveling to a municipality with more than 100,000 registered voters. If the travel destination is outside your state, the vote will be for the President of the Republic only. If you travel to a city within the state where you have an electoral domicile, you will be able to vote for all the positions in dispute. The deadline for voters with a disability or reduced mobility to request a transfer to an adapted section also ends on August 18th. To encourage the change of polling place for this part of the population, the Superior Electoral Court carried out a campaign, also published on its YouTube channel, with the public servant of the Electoral Justice Brazil Nunes. He explained why accessibility is important when voting. BRAZIL NUNES When I ask for an adapted, accessible section, I arrive and go straight and vote, exercising my citizenship power, without needing help from third parties. When not, when I don’t ask for the accessible section, then I’ll need help from other people to exercise my citizenship power and that’s bad because we want to arrive, enter and vote like any Brazilian citizen. Voting in transit is a temporary transfer from the electoral domicile to another city. After the election, the voter automatically returns to his or her electoral domicile and section of origin. From Rádio Senado, Janaína Araújo.