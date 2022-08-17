Deal Will Release Deliverer Faster in Blitz

iFood has entered into a cooperation agreement with the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat and the Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat of Military Police to release couriers who are stopped in blitz faster and, thus, not delay orders. The information was exclusively disclosed to the UOL.

The deal was made after complaints from customers about orders being delayed because couriers were stopped in police raids.

How will it work? The company, together with the secretariats, created a technology that integrates the registration of iFood couriers with the public system so that the authorities can confirm if that person stopped at the blitz makes deliveries on behalf of the application.

The delivery person who is stopped at a traffic stop will need to inform his personal data. With this information, the police will be able to access the integrated system and check if the delivery person’s registration is active.

Police officers will even be able to check if the delivery person is on the way to deliver an order at that moment.

Where is the deal already working? The agreement is already valid in São Paulo and will be signed this week in Rio de Janeiro. With that, it starts to take effect in the next few days in Rio.

The company says it is also negotiating with state agencies to expand the agreement to states such as Ceará, Distrito Federal and Pernambuco.

How does iFood register delivery people? The app says it checks all information provided by partner drivers through a query in a public database and that it periodically asks for facial recognition of couriers to prevent fraud.