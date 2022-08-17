Deivid shines, Santos beats Palmeiras and leads the Brazilian Under-17

Santos beat Palmeiras 3-2, on Tuesday night, at Arena Barueri, in a match valid for the third round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. The goals of Meninos da Vila were scored by Bernardo, Gabriel Bontempo and Deivid, the highlight of the game.

With the result, Peixe goes to seven points conquered, takes the lead in the table of group A and packs the second consecutive victory in classics. In the last round, Peixe received São Paulo in the CT Rei Pelé and won by 5-4.

The Under-17 category returns to the field next Saturday (20), for the first round of the third phase of the Paulista Championship. At Stadium Dr. Jorge Ismael de Biasi, in Novo Horizonte (SP), the match starts at eleven o’clock in the morning.

For the Brazilian Under-17 Championship, Meninos da Vila will play again on Tuesday (23), when they receive Internacional at CT Rei Pelé, in Santos (SP), in a duel scheduled for 3 pm. The match for the national competition will be broadcast live and with images from Santos TV.

The game

In the opening minutes, the great offensive chances of the two teams collided with the good performances of both defensive sectors, that until the first half of the initial stage, blocked all the attacks of the attackers.

But in the 26th minute, it was Santos FC that opened the scoring. Deivid scored with Bernardo on the left of the attack and, upon entering the area, he was face to face with the goalkeeper. The completion of shirt 9 was stopped by the palmeirense archer, but the ball ended up in Bernardo’s feet. With strength, shirt 11 completed the first goal to the back of the open goal nets and opened the scoring at Arena Barueri.

At 32, Peixe had a free kick in the middle and Matheus Lima took the ball to the area. With force, the ball sought defender Samuel, on the second post, but ended up going through everyone and leaving a few centimeters from the left post.

With 37 minutes, Matheus Lima was fouled to hit the right of the offensive field and looked for the right angle. The placed hit, however, went off to the right of the goal.

And before the break, in the 44th minute of the first half, Palmeiras equalized the score with a goal from their number 11, Riquelme. He received the ball from the right of the area and concluded with force to the back of the net defended by Rodrigo Falcão.

The first arrival to the attack of the second half was from Santos FC. Netinho received the ball at the entrance of the area and finished low. Without much force, the ball ended up going out to the right of the goal.

Palmeiras scored their second goal in the 5th minute of the second half. Shirt number 10, Thalys received from the right of the Santos area and, at the end, had a deflection in the defense of Peixe to overcome Rodrigo Falcão.

Peixe tried to respond the next minute with Rodrigo Cezar. Santos FC’s number 7 received from the left of the penalty area and risked a shot placed to seek the right angle. The submission came out with too much force and gained the bottom line for goal kick.

Shortly after, at nine minutes, Meninos da Vila again equalized the score with a header from Gabriel Bontempo. After Netinho’s cross from the left, the midfielder rose more than the mark and shored to the back of the goal on the exit of the opposing goalkeeper.

At twelve minutes, the Santos attack took advantage of the wrong exit from the Palmeiras goalkeeper and stole the ball inside the penalty area. Rodrigo Cezar kept it and took it from Aranha with a short cut. With his left leg, he tried to hit the goal with force and made the ball explode on the left post.

With 23 minutes, Deivid scored another goal with a header and regained Alvinegro Praiano’s lead on the scoreboard. On the left, he received a precise cross from Bernardo and, well positioned in the middle of the area, shirt 9 rose more than everyone else to shore up the goalkeeper’s exit.

DATASHEET

PALMEIRAS 2 X 3 SANTOS FC

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Referee: Thiago Lourenco de Mattos

Assistants: Diego Morelli de Oliveira and Italo Magno de Paula Andrade

Yellow card: (SEP) Vitor André

goals: (SFC) Bernardo, at 26′ of the 1st quarter, Gabriel Bontempo, at 9′ and Deivid, at 23′ of the 2nd quarter; (SEP) Riquelme Fillipi, at 44′ of Q1 and Thalys, at 5′ of Q2

Santos FC: Rodrigo Falcão; Netinho, Lenin, Samuel and Souza; Gustavo Henrique (Martins), Gabriel Bontempo (Dudu) and Matheus Lima (Pedro Amarante); Rodrigo Cezar, Bernardo (Kauan Cristtyan) and Deivid. Coach: Elder Campos

palm trees: Spider; Gilberto, Vitor Reis, Gabriel Vareta and Arthur; Vitor André, Uberaba and Thalys; David Kauã (João Cintra), Riquelme Fillipi (Kidani) and Luighi (Márcio Vitor). Coach: Rafael Paiva