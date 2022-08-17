‘Desperate’ for midfielder, Manchester United target Casemiro after deal with ex-PSG hit high salary

Club want to strengthen their midfield after a troubled start to the Premier League season

O Manchester United cooled his interest in Adrien Rabiot after noticing excessive wage demands and is instead exploring a focus shift for midfielder Casemiroof Real Madridas reported by the ESPN.

United refused to comply with Rabiot’s demandsdespite offering to make the French midfielder one of the club’s highest-paid players.

Sources told the ESPN that Rabiot’s request for a larger financial package is to compensate for dropping the dispute Champions League at Juventus to spend at least one season in Europa League at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign a midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1. They are looking into a deal for Casemiro and while sources close to United accept it is a “shot in the dark”, they have received enough incentive to pursue a possible deal.

Casemiro, 30, was a substitute for Real Madrid in the opening game of the season against Almeriawith coach Carlo Ancelotti choosing a midfield from Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sources told the ESPN that Casemiro’s preference would be to stay at the Bernabéuwhere he has a contract until 2025, but the Brazilian has not ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

United are still looking for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, barcelonabut according to reports, leaders are increasingly pessimistic about whether a deal is possible so close to the end of the window.

O Chelsea is also interested in the Dutch and De Jong would prefer to move to a Champions League club if he has to leave the Camp Nou.

United had a disastrous start to the season with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford. Ten Hag’s team is in the last position of the table of Premier League with just two weeks left to improve the squad before the transfer window closes.