“Despite you”: Justice orders the removal of Silvio Mendes’ campaign video with music by Chico Buarque

Silvio Mendes is a candidate for the government of Piauí, belongs to União Brasil and is an ally of the Minister of the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro government, Ciro Nogueira.

247 – The Justice of Rio de Janeiro went back and determined that Sílvio Mendes (União Brasil), candidate for the government of Piauí, remove from his social networks a campaign video in which he uses a song by singer Chico Buarque: “Apesar de Você”, which appears on the 1978 album “Chico Buarque”.

Mendes is an ally of the Minister of the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL), Ciro Nogueira.

Judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi, this Monday, 15, said that the candidate’s campaign must immediately remove the video in question from “all platforms on which it is published”. The lawsuit against Mendes asked for compensation of R$ 40 thousand for moral damages and the removal of the video from the air.

Mendes’ advice claimed that the song was used because it was available on Instagram, but that the video will be made unavailable while the defense will try to prove the regularity of the publication.

On August 5, when the action was filed by Chico Buarque, the request for urgent withdrawal had been denied by Judge Márcia de Andrade Pumar, arguing that there was no need for injunctive relief because there was “no urgency in the measure, not even fear irreparable damage or difficult to repair”.

But on the 10th, the lawyer representing the musician, João Tancredo, presented the petition asking for the reconsideration of that decision – which was answered by Judge Lovisi on Monday.

