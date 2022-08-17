DO NOT eat avocado if you belong to any of these groups

Avocado is one of the most versatile fruits that you can find in nature, as it is used in both sweet and savory dishes. The entire world, practically, consumes this food in several different ways.

See too: These are the 9 foods that are enemies of high blood pressure, according to experts

Although it has many health benefits, there are some people who should avoid eating avocados for health reasons. Know who are the individuals who must pass away from this fruit.

People who shouldn’t eat avocado:

1 – People on a diet or with obesity

If your goal is to lose weight, surely avocado should be an item excluded from the menu. Unless the diet has been prepared by a professional, the ideal is to avoid avocado in daily consumption. It is very caloric and high in fats, even if some are healthy.

2 – People with intestinal problems

Fiber helps bowel flow, but avocados can be too fiber. “While fiber is incredibly important for health, consuming too much in a single meal can cause bloating, abdominal pain and constipation, especially if you’re not used to a high-fiber diet,” explained Shena Jaramillo, a registered dietitian, according to the report. site big news.

3 – Patients with migraine

Avocados have a rich concentration of tyramine, which tends to raise blood pressure and intensify problems related to chronic headaches.

The other side: learn about some health benefits of the fruit

As seen, some people need to avoid avocados, but everyone else can benefit from the following advantages:

It has antioxidant action;

Combats premature aging;

Assists in weight loss diets;

Combats and treats seizures;

Acts against urinary infections;

Improves the health of the mind;

Prevents memory problems.

How to select the ripest fruit

The first thing to do is to use the seed trick to understand the state of the fruit. Just shake the avocado and pay attention if you feel and listen to the seed loose inside it. If this occurs it is because the food is in an excellent point to be devoured. However, some avocado species may not demonstrate their maturity through this procedure.

So, analyze the avocado skin before buying. The best fruits are light green and have a duller shine. The brighter the skin, the greener the avocado is.

If the avocado is too soft, it’s a sign that it’s overcooked, but if it’s too hard, it’s still green. The best avocados are also heavier than they look. If you still have the stalk, make sure it comes off easily when you pull, as this is a sign that the fruit is ripe and very tasty.