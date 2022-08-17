Does payroll loan have a date to be released?

Do you have a date for the consignment of Auxílio Brasil to be released? There are two steps left for the payroll loan to be released. know more

As soon as the regulation of the payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil was released, millions of people have already become eligible and are waiting for the loan to be released. Now, the government must proceed to the accreditation stage of banks interested in offering the service. But is there already a stipulated date to be able to make the consigned credit of Auxílio Brasil? Check it out below.

Does the Consignment of Aid Brasil already have a date to be released?

In this way, banks are now waiting for the rules stipulated for this offer of payroll-deductible loans. The Public Ministry determines these guidelines, and among them are factors such as limits on interest rates or the number of installments, for example.

According to the Federal Government, the idea is to complete the two pending stages (registration of institutions and disclosure of rules) by the last week of August.

It is worth remembering that the assignable margin for the Auxílio Brasil loan is up to 40%. This calculation takes place on the amount of R$ 400, and not on the R$ 600 paid by the government until December. Thus, each beneficiary will be able to take out the loan with installments of a maximum of R$ 160. The idea is to prevent these people from getting even more indebted, and ending up without money for the basic needs of the month.

Finally, some financial institutions have already informed whether or not they will offer the service. Some of the largest banks in the country declared they had no interest in offering the service, for fear of default and damage to their image. Among them, we can mention Santander, Bradesco, Nubank, Itaú and Banco Inter. Other banks, such as Caixa, Safra and Banco Pan, have guaranteed that they will offer Auxílio Brasil payroll-deductible loans.

