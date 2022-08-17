Dollar closes higher and approaches R$ 5.15 | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Tuesday (16), with the real among the most hit currencies in a negative session for currencies correlated to raw materials, whose prices fell again due to fears of global recession.

The US currency rose 0.95%, sold at R$5.14. See more quotes.

On Monday, the dollar closed up 0.38%, at R$ 5.0916. With this Tuesday’s result, it started to accumulate a 0.66% indentation in the month. In the year, it has a devaluation of 7.80% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

According to Reuters, instability in foreign markets stimulated demand for protection of the US currency. The dollar index against a basket of rivals avoided a correction even after the previous day’s jump, and stock markets in New York fluctuated between losses and gains throughout the session.

A commodity index amended its third consecutive low and is down 12.7% from multi-year peaks reached in June, further putting pressure on Brazil’s terms of trade, one of the variables in the equilibrium exchange rate account. Iron ore, one of the main components of Brazil’s export basket, fell again in Asia.

Here, attention is focused on the official start of the electoral campaign and on polls for voting intentions.

On the economic agenda, the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV/Ibre) publishes the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Monitor for the month of June. The day before, the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) indicated that the Brazilian economy recorded expansion of 0.57% in the 2nd quarter.

Financial market analysts reduced the inflation estimate for this year from 7.11% to 7.02%, according to a Focus survey by the Central Bank released on Monday. The forecast for 2023 went from 5.36% to 5.38%.

The financial market also began to predict a 2% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, against 1.98% previously predicted. As for 2023, the high forecast has advanced from 0.40% to 0.41%.

For the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectation was maintained at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022 and at 11% at the end of 2023.

The projection for the exchange rate for the end of 2022 remained stable at R$ 5.20. For 2023, it also remained unchanged at R$ 5.20.