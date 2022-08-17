Don’t fill your fuel tank until Friday, Thursday comes out Datafolha, Internet users mock about Bolsonaro’s electoral despair

Fuel prices decrease with each advance Lula makes in the polls, internet users point out

247 – Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral measures to contain Lula’s advance in the polls are becoming increasingly explicit.

In addition to emergency aid for sectors of society, the price of fuel decreases with each advance of former president Lula in the polls, internet users point out.

Petrobras announced the 3rd reduction in gasoline in 1 month, after spending the last few years announcing consecutive increases.

Look:

Don’t fill your fuel tank until Friday, Thursday the Datafolha survey comes out. — Herbert Biet (@HerbertBiet) August 16, 2022

Until the other day, the price of fuel in Brazil was pegged to the dollar, now it’s pegged to Datafolha! — Flavia Maynarte 🔺 ☭ (@Flaviamaynarte) August 16, 2022

I'll wait to fill the tank on Friday, after the DataFolha survey — Leo Aversa (@LeoAversa) August 16, 2022

Tomorrow the new DataFolha poll will be released and certainly a bunch there is already looking for a new political fact to try to stifle the imminent defeat of the bad thing. We can’t give a truce, every vote counts in the task of shooing the militiaman from the presidency! Let’s fight! — Samia 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (@samiabomfim) August 17, 2022

