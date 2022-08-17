Don’t fill your fuel tank until Friday, Thursday comes out Datafolha, Internet users mock about Bolsonaro’s electoral despair

Fuel prices decrease with each advance Lula makes in the polls, internet users point out
247 – Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral measures to contain Lula’s advance in the polls are becoming increasingly explicit.
In addition to emergency aid for sectors of society, the price of fuel decreases with each advance of former president Lula in the polls, internet users point out.
Petrobras announced the 3rd reduction in gasoline in 1 month, after spending the last few years announcing consecutive increases.
Look:
