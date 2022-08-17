Double loaned until December ‘disappears’ at Corinthians and should not continue in 2023

Two players on loan to Corinthians until December this year recently lost space and should not be in the squad for the 2023 season. Defender Robson Bambu and left-back Bruno Melo, bets for the season made earlier this year, do not come into play. field for more than a month even though they are able to work most of the time.

The left-back, who reached his maximum protagonism when he was chosen as one of the hitters in the historic penalty shootout against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, has not been on the field for over a month.

It was last used in the 1-0 loss to Santos in the Copa do Brasil return game. Even with Ângelo’s good performance in marking, he continued only as a third option for the side – without Piton needing to be improvised at the end, he ended up relegated to the bench most of the time.

The defender, in turn, had more opportunities as a starter in the first part of the year, but he also left greater trauma for his performances. Owner of glaring flaws, such as the equalizing goal of Always Ready, at Neo Química Arena, he took the field for the last time in the 4-0 rout suffered by Fluminense, at Maracanã.

Added to the poor performance is the return of Bruno Méndez, who was on loan, and the hiring of Balbuena, two who broke the line in the defense and established themselves among the main choices of VP. Even Robert Renan, who was pleased with the performance when used, has been coming down to the U-20 to keep the pace of play.

With no room on the sheet for big bets, Timão should not exercise any of the athletes’ purchase options in December. In the case of Bambu, by the way, he even considered an early return to Nice, in France, but the deal did not go through.

