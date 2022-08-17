DVD recording by João Gomes causes impacts in the Bairro do Recife; traffic change starts at dawn | Pernambuco

The concert by singer João Gomes at Marco Zero, in the central area of ​​Recife, will have a great impact on downtown. The event takes place from 17h on Wednesday (17), but traffic will be changed from 4h. Roadblocks, changes in museum hours and reinforced policing are planned. (see video above ) .

Tourist area of ​​the capital of Pernambuco, Bairro do Recife brings together museums and the handicraft center.

João Gomes in a file image performing at São João de Caruaru, in Agreste — Photo: Joalline Nascimento/g1

The Cais do Sertão Cultural Center reported that it will open earlier for visitors on Wednesday. The office will be from 9 am to 3 pm.

In the neighborhood, which is accessible by bridges, there are also branches of several banks, bars and restaurants.

A giant stage was set up for João Gomes' show at Marco Zero in Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

At Porto Digital, the recommendation is that employees work from home. Partner companies must also adopt the home office system.

During the show, the artist from Pernambuco will record the first DVD “Acredite”. Rapper L7nnon, singer Vanessa da Mata, among other artists, are expected to participate.

The stage of the show attracts the attention of those who pass through Bairro do Recife. Assembly began 14 days ago and involved 600 workers.

There are 30 meters in front, with a 26-meter walkway and another 24 meters on the side, with the highest point measuring 16 meters in height. More than 800 lighting devices will be distributed throughout the event area.

Esdras is a fan of João Gomes and was impressed with the structure set up for the presentation — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Publicist Esdras Carneiro is a fan of João Gomes. He was impressed with the structure set up for the presentation and is looking forward to tomorrow’s show. “Because I’m inspired by him. Every time I’m at home I listen to João Gomes, even my mother is already sick. My presence is confirmed in the DVD recording”, he said.

Maria Lua Duarte and her friend had a trip scheduled to return to São Paulo, but they postponed it because of the show — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Student Maria Lua Duarte had a trip scheduled to return to São Paulo, but postponed it to watch the show. “We were going to come back Sunday, because our classes started yesterday, but USP (University of São Paulo) will have to wait a little while because it’s João Gomes. And my birthday had a João Gomes theme,” she said.

According to the city hall, it is not the biggest stage installed at Marco Zero. The structure has the largest facade, but it does not reach the dimensions of depth, like the one in the carnival.

The announcement of the DVD recording took place on July 28th and had a lot of reaction on social networks (see video above).

This Tuesday, the artist participated in a dress rehearsal for the presentation. Many fans went to Ground Zero to follow the preparations.

Controlled blocking and flow points at accesses and inside the Bairro do Recife for recording the DVD of singer João Gomes on Wednesday (17) — Photo: Disclosure/PCR

Because of the event, there will be roadblocks in the vicinity of the stage and inspections on the access bridges to the neighborhood. The Greater Recife Consortium informed that there would be no reinforcement of the bus system.

According to the Recife Urban Transport Transit Authority (CTTU), the surroundings of Marco Zero will be closed to vehicles from 4 am on Wednesday. The measure affects Vigário Tenório and Alvares Cabral streets and Avenida Barbosa Lima Sobrinho.

The initial plan is for more blocks to be held at 12:00 and 15:00, but this can be postponed or brought forward according to the flow of people.

According to the city hall, there will be circulation on Rua Madre de Deus, on Cais do Apolo and Avenida Martins de Barros.

For drivers heading to the South Zone, the recommendation is to take Avenida Governador Agamenon Magalhães.

Traffic agents and advisors are on Avenida Alfredo Lisboa monitoring the flow of vehicles and, if necessary, blocking the Rotating Bridge, with a detour to Avenida Martins de Barros.

Check the blocking points:

Avenida Alfredo Lisboa and Rua da Moeda;

Rua da Moeda, at the height of Rua Dona Maria César and Rua da Assembleia;

Mariz e Barros Street, close to Tomazina, Vigário Tenório, Álvares Cabral and Marquês de Olinda and Rio Branco avenues;

Avenida Barbosa Lima Sobrinho, close to Rua do Apolo, Rua do Bom Jesus and Rua da Guia

Rua Domingos José Martins and Avenida Alfredo Lisboa.

CTTU teams are also positioned on the Maurício de Nassau, Limoeiro, Princesa Isabel bridges, in addition to Rua do Imperador, to block other access to the neighborhood in case the flow of pedestrians occupies these places.

Informal merchants accredited by the city hall will be able to operate in the area between Avenida Alfredo Lisboa and Rua Dona Maria César, da Guia and Arsenal da Marinha, according to the Executive Secretariat for Urban Control (Secon).

What can’t be taken

People who go to the show will go through two magazines. The first, according to the city hall, is carried out by the private security team hired by the production of the show and which is located on the four bridges that give access to the island of Bairro do Recife.

Afterwards, city officials stand at six perimeter barriers from where the public will see the performance. Glass bottles, flags with bamboo poles and sharp objects, as well as weapons of any kind, are prohibited.according to the Urban Control Department.

Entry with beverage coolers will be allowed, as long as they do not contain any glass containers. If the person is caught with a glass, the drink will be seized.

Medical assistance will be provided by four ambulances for basic support from Samu and eight health professionals to attend to possible emergencies, in addition to a medical post and the fire department.

By means of a note, the Military Police informed that the ostesnico security service started this Tuesday (16), because of the rehearsal for the show. For two days, more than 200 military police officers will be assigned to the event.

Staff from the 16th Battalion, Independent Tourist Support Company, Independent Dog Policing Company and Mounted Police Regiment will be present on site.

In addition to policing on foot, police officers will also be launched in two and four-wheel modes through specialized units such as CIATur, CIPMoto, BPTran, RPMon, CIPCães and BOPE.

Singer from Pernambuco João Gomes — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

At 19 years old and with more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, João Gomes conquered the public throughout Brazil.

Born in Serrita, a city known as the cowboy capital, in the Sertão of Pernambuco, the singer has lived in Petrolina, in the Sertão, since he was little. In the region, he got to know the vaquejada culture, which is one of the main deaths in his career.

It was singing in the corridors of the Instituto Federal da Zona Rural de Petrolina, where he takes a technical course in agriculture, that João Gomes began to win over his first fans in 2019. Little by little, what was a joke between colleagues grew.

Today, with thousands of followers and views, it also featured a song on the soundtrack of the soap opera Pantanal, by TV Globo.

“Eu Tem a Senha” is the theme of Zé Leôncio, a character played by Renato Goes, also from Pernambuco, in the first phase of the novel, and by Marcos Palmeira, in the second.