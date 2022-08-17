“Each one with their own way of loving…”; after a nudge from her son, Leonardo’s wife opens the game and defends the singer

Son of the singer, João Guilherme did not publish anything with Leonardo about Father’s Day

Last Sunday (14), the singer and actor João Guilherme became a topic on social media. This because the young would have stabbed his father, Leonardo. On Father’s Day, the boy published a beautiful tribute to his stepfather, but drew attention for not writing anything for the Country singer.

Last Monday (15), Leonardo’s businesswoman and current wife, Poliana Rochatook advantage of a publication to respond to the alleged needling of João Guilherme. Very subtle, the mother of Zé Felipe reacted and published a video, on his social networks, where Leonardo appears giving advice to the young man.

in the caption, poliana wrote that everyone has their own way of loving, which many netizens pointed out with a hint to the young man. “It’s not a memory, but this video appeared and I missed our conversations and Leo’s advice! Each one with their own way of loving”declared the businesswoman.

Declaration to stepfather

In a post on his Instagram profile, João Guilherme made a moving statement to Danilo Tuffi, the current husband of his mother, Naira Ávila. “Happy Father’s Day to these guys so important in our lives. I love you, thanks for the teachings!“, wrote the boy.