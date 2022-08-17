“Each one with their own way of loving…”; after a nudge from her son, Leonardo’s wife opens the game and defends the singer

Abhishek Pratap 38 seconds ago News Comments Off on “Each one with their own way of loving…”; after a nudge from her son, Leonardo’s wife opens the game and defends the singer 0 Views

Entertainment

Son of the singer, João Guilherme did not publish anything with Leonardo about Father’s Day

Lauren Berger

Per Lauren Berger

Photo 1: Reproduction/Official Instagram of João Guilherme. | Photo 2: Reproduction/official Instagram of Poliana Rocha.
Photo 1: Reproduction/Official Instagram of João Guilherme. | Photo 2: Reproduction/official Instagram of Poliana Rocha.
Lauren Berger

Last Sunday (14), the singer and actor João Guilherme became a topic on social media. This because the young would have stabbed his father, Leonardo. On Father’s Day, the boy published a beautiful tribute to his stepfather, but drew attention for not writing anything for the Country singer.

Last Monday (15), Leonardo’s businesswoman and current wife, Poliana Rochatook advantage of a publication to respond to the alleged needling of João Guilherme. Very subtle, the mother of Zé Felipe reacted and published a video, on his social networks, where Leonardo appears giving advice to the young man.

in the caption, poliana wrote that everyone has their own way of loving, which many netizens pointed out with a hint to the young man. “It’s not a memory, but this video appeared and I missed our conversations and Leo’s advice! Each one with their own way of loving”declared the businesswoman.

Declaration to stepfather

In a post on his Instagram profile, João Guilherme made a moving statement to Danilo Tuffi, the current husband of his mother, Naira Ávila. “Happy Father’s Day to these guys so important in our lives. I love you, thanks for the teachings!“, wrote the boy.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rivalries intensify in season 5 trailer

the fifth season of Snake Kai won a new and electrifying trailer that prepares the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved