Eike Batista auction does not receive formal proposals and bond sale fails

Securities were ‘discovered’ within the tangle of companies created by the entrepreneur before his downfall (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Eike Batista auction did not receive formal bids and ended up failing

Minimum bid was BRL 1.25 billion, money that would be enough to pay off most of the remaining debts

The judicial auction to sell debt securities of the mining company Anglo American, a company that acquired, in 2008, the Minas-Rio mining project, from the mining company MMX, which belonged to businessman Eike Batista, did not receive formal proposals and ended up failing. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

According to information on the portal Earth and gives Broadcast Column“the bonds were ‘discovered’ within the tangle of companies created by the entrepreneur before his downfall. “.

According to the report by The State of São Paulo“four envelopes were delivered last week, but none with a formal proposal. There were only mere signals of interest. The four envelopes delivered were from BTG Pactual, from Credit Suisse, and from foreign managers OakTree and Vox Royalty”.

The reason for the failure would be an uncertainty regarding the tax liability, since the Federal Government charges R$ 3.5 billion from MMX, but it is a debt that can be appealed and there is no deadline to be paid.

Remember what happened to Eike

The businessman was once considered the richest man in Brazil, with an estimated fortune of US$ 30 billion (R$ 142 billion), and said he would become the richest in the world by 2015.

In 2013 he lost the post to Jorge Paulo Lemann, owner of brands such as Ambev and Burger King. Instead, he won the title of “Biggest Loser of the Year”, according to Forbes magazine, with losses of US$ 2 million per hour (R$ 9 million).

The “X” companies of Eike’s group did not meet the schedule and failed to achieve goals. This worried the market and caused the shares to fall on the stock market, reducing the former billionaire’s equity.

In 2013, the businessman left the ranking of the 15 richest in the country by Forbes Brazil. Afterwards, Forbes International estimated that he was no longer a billionaire (at least in dollars).

Subsequently, the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio sentenced Eike Batista to 11 years and 8 months in prison for crimes of capital market manipulation and use of privileged information.