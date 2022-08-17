Eike went from being the 7th richest in the world to bankruptcies and billions of debts

From his peak – when he was considered the seventh richest person in the world, in 2012, with a fortune valued at US$ 34.5 billion – to the bottom of the well – after becoming the target of Operation Car Wash, being convicted of active corruption, money laundering of money and market manipulation, being arrested and signing a plea bargain agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) -, Eike Batista left a trail of billions of debts, even if it is considered that some deals were successful, in the hands of others owners.

In the face of debts, seeking protection against creditors, asking for judicial recovery, was the natural path, started in 2013. The oil company OGX – created, in Eike’s pharaonic plans, to be a “mini-Petrobras” – pulled the line, since was the first not to deliver the promised performance. It was followed by shipyard OSX (OSXB3) and mining company MMX.

The conglomerate’s requests for judicial recovery stood out due to the size of the debts, putting to the test the then recent Bankruptcy Law, approved in 2005. Some processes allowed the restructuring of part of the debts. The OGX case, for example, served as a model for situations involving companies and creditors based abroad, says Juliana Bumachar, a partner at Bumachar Advogados Associados.

Other processes dragged on. This is the case of the mining company MMX, created to be a “mini-Valley” and protagonist of the last chapters of Eike’s novel. The company’s request for judicial recovery has already started complicated. In part because of the tangle of firms behind the shareholding composition, typical in Group X. The company filed two lawsuits in the Judiciary, which run in parallel, one in the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJ-MG), the other in the of Justice of Rio (TJ-RJ).

In both, the mining group was declared bankrupt. The debts amount to around R$ 1.2 billion in the Minas process, according to the judicial administrator, Bernardo Bicalho. The value of the Rio process is lower, but they overlap, since the debts are practically the same – the railway operator MRS Logística has the most to receive. The objective, now, is to raise the maximum resources with the debenture auction that will be held this Tuesday, 16, to pay creditors.

conflicting interests

In the processes of the companies of the X Group, the already traditional controversies in bankruptcy proceedings are boosted by Eike’s iconic and media personality. MMX’s case at TJ-MG stood out because, in May 2017, the judicial administrator obtained authorization to “disregard the legal personality” of the mining company. In other words, the TJ-MG authorized that Eike’s personal assets and those of other companies through which the entrepreneur held his interest in the company were included in the process, serving to, once sold, reimburse creditors.

According to Bumachar, this exit has been more used in judicial recovery processes. The update of the Bankruptcy Law, approved in December 2020, made it clearer the possibility of making this access to the personal assets of the partners of the companies. The idea is that, if the owner of a company uses the legal entity in an abusive or fraudulent way, the legal segregation that exists between the individual of the entrepreneur and the legal entity of the firm is “disregarded”, bringing personal assets to the process.

Access to Eike’s personal assets was combined with an asset location effort. Also according to Bumachar, this work has become more sophisticated in these little more than 15 years of legislation, with service providers specializing in the search for goods that may have been diverted from companies in the context of a recovery request.

In the tangle of firms that the former billionaire uses to manage his assets – or hide them, depending on who tells the story – a batch of “participatory debentures”, a debt security with special financial characteristics, from the British mining company Anglo American was found. , one of the giants of the sector in the world, which competes with Vale, BHB Billiton and Rio Tinto.

The papers are from Anglo’s Brazilian subsidiary that runs the Minas-Rio project, an iron ore production complex. In 2008, the British mining company disbursed US$ 5.5 billion to buy the project developed by MMX, which includes a mine in Conceição do Mato Dentro (MG), an ore pipeline and an export terminal in Porto do Açu, on the north coast of Rio de Janeiro. . The project gave Anglo a lot of headache, until it started producing, with years of delay.

