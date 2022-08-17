Elderly man killed during robbery had more than R$ 3 thousand in his pocket

O Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) continues to investigate the death of the elderly Abilio Marcelino de Brito, 66 years old, at the door of his residence on Avenida Castelo do Piauí, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood, in the north of Teresina. The crime was recorded on the night of last Monday (15th).

The main line of investigation of the case is a case of robbery. According to the DHPP, Abílio Marcelino was with more than R$ 3 thousand in cash in the pocket while sitting on the sidewalk at home with his wife. he would have refused to deliver, reacted to the assault and was killed with two gunshots. Herbert Brito, the victim’s nephew, was at the department this morning to provide information.

“The first information we received is that at 8 pm he sat at the door and a young man, whom no one knows, arrived on a motorcycle in a black Pop 100. He arrived to carry out the robbery, but no one knows if he really arrived to execute it. This information the police are also investigating to find out. He never had a fight with anyone, everyone is known there in the region. He just went to the shops, bought his things for the day-to-day and sat there at the door at night”, said the nephew.

In an interview with TV Mid NorthDeputy Ursulino, from the DHPP, reinforced that the teams are on the street in order to obtain more information and elucidate the case, as well as to reach the author of the crime.

“Our team is making contact with the family members so that we can gather as much preliminary information as possible so that we can move forward in order to identify the person. Any information at this time is of paramount importance so that we can move forward as quickly as possible. At this moment, the team is on the street in search of this information. We even ask that if anyone has information about this case, they have the anonymous tip number, which is 3211-6682 here at the DHPP, which we guarantee the confidentiality of the identity of the person who passed on the information”, highlights the delegate.

Elderly man killed during robbery had more than R$3,000 in his pocket, says DHPP (Photo: Rede Meio Norte)